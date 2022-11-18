Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has risen 4.22% to $18.36. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% loss, moving from $20.47 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09.
Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Up More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has risen 3.88% to $9.32. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $10.51 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45.
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 6.3% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 5.33% to $0.07. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 3.5 million shares by close, accounting for 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Adobe ADBE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking Into Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Short Interest
Goldman Sachs Group's GS short percent of float has risen 15.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.71 million shares sold short, which is 1.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Pre-Holiday Earnings Banquet: More Strength from Retailers as Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods Impress
(Tuesday Market Open) After getting clipped by falling mega-cap stocks and sinking oil prices Monday, stocks showed a bit more holiday cheer early Tuesday following solid retail earnings news and sinking volatility. Fed speakers on the schedule later could help determine whether the good mood lasts. With this morning’s earnings...
Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; S&P 500 Rises 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.96% to 34,024.49 while the NASDAQ rose 0.79% to 11,111.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1% to 3,989.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
Where Allbirds Stands With Analysts
Allbirds BIRD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.25 versus the current price of Allbirds at $2.685, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Allbirds...
Where Corporate Office Props Tr Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr OFC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Corporate Office Props Tr has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $26.00.
Where Live Nation Entertainment Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Live Nation Entertainment LYV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Live Nation Entertainment has an average price target of $107.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $95.00.
Where Willis Towers Watson Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $237.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Expert Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Booking Holdings
Over the past 3 months, 14 analysts have published their opinion on Booking Holdings BKNG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
TSLA At A 52 Week Low
Tesla (TSLA) – Analyst and long-time bear in Tesla, Gordon Johnson, issued a research note Tuesday morning which highlighted data from this week which showed weak Tesla sales in China. Johnson noted the concerning weekly sales were despite two recent price cuts for Tesla vehicles in China over the...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $42M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Coinbase
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $42,319,112 worth of Ethereum off Coinbase. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Bitcoin In Sleep Mode? BTC Transaction Volume At 2-Year Low As Addresses In Profit Lowest Since March 2020
Bitcoin BTC/USD has seen its on-chain activity decrease notably, with recent data showing that the drop is of major significance. What Happened: The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin's on-chain transaction volume just reached a two-year low of $1,234,209,106, according to data from blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. The previous two-year low was reported on Dec. 12, 2020 at $1,235,029,122.
