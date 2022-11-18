Read full article on original website
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 6.3% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock rose 5.33% to $0.07. ComSovereign Holding's trading volume hit 3.5 million shares by close, accounting for 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Adobe ADBE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $42M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Coinbase
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $42,319,112 worth of Ethereum off Coinbase. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Gilead Sciences
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Where Symbotic Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analyzing Agora's Short Interest
Agora's API short percent of float has risen 5.9% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.88 million shares sold short, which is 3.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Symbotic
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Symbotic SYM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Pre-Holiday Earnings Banquet: More Strength from Retailers as Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods Impress
(Tuesday Market Open) After getting clipped by falling mega-cap stocks and sinking oil prices Monday, stocks showed a bit more holiday cheer early Tuesday following solid retail earnings news and sinking volatility. Fed speakers on the schedule later could help determine whether the good mood lasts. With this morning’s earnings...
Block Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Century Communities
Within the last quarter, Century Communities CCS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $56.25 versus the current price of Century Communities at $46.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where Willis Towers Watson Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Willis Towers Watson WTW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $249.0 versus the current price of Willis Towers Watson at $237.85, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Why Guess Stock Is Falling During Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Guess?, Inc. GES shares are trading lower by 5.89% to $18.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Guess? reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $633.40 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $614.00 million by 3%.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Diamondback Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years
Diamondback Energy FANG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.28%. Currently, Diamondback Energy has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion. Buying $100 In FANG: If an investor had bought $100 of FANG stock 10 years...
Palantir Technologies Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Rivian Automotive
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Where Live Nation Entertainment Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Live Nation Entertainment LYV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Live Nation Entertainment has an average price target of $107.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $95.00.
