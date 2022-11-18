NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor" or the "Company") OPEN and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, and docketed under 22-cv-01717, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. ("Legacy Opendoor") completed on or about December 18, 2020 (the "Merger"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO