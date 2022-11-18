Read full article on original website
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)
Did you lose money on investments in Compass Minerals International? If so, please visit Compass Minerals International Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Opendoor Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - OPEN
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Opendoor Technologies Inc. ("Opendoor" or the "Company") OPEN and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, and docketed under 22-cv-01717, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. ("Legacy Opendoor") completed on or about December 18, 2020 (the "Merger"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
RITE AID CORPORATION (RAD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)
Did you lose money on investments in Rite Aid? If so, please visit Rite Aid Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor...
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Everbridge's Debt Retirement Ahead Of Any Refinancing Should Benefit Company, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar had an Outperform rating on Everbridge, Inc EVBG. EVBG announced it had repurchased $99.3 million of its 2024 0.125% convertible senior notes for ~$90.7 million. Post the repurchase, it will still have ~$351 million remaining on its 2024 notes and $726 million in total face...
RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Bird Global, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - BRDS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bird Global, Inc. BRDS between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. ("Xtant") XTNT on behalf of the Company's investors. Since July 2021, shares of Xtant's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of $2.00 per share to...
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL rose by 10.87%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. According to the Delta Air Lines's most recent financial statement as reported on October 13, 2022, total debt is at $24.33 billion, with $21.20 billion in long-term debt and $3.13 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $17.31 billion.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Minim MINM shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $0.17 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Core Scientific CORZ stock increased by 8.93% to $0.15. At the close, Core Scientific's trading volume reached 295.1K shares. This is 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 68 companies reached new 52-week highs. Merck & Co MRK was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Neovasc NVCN was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Manchester United MANU was the biggest gainer,...
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR") BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced. Effective at the open, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume. This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, GameStop, And Cathie Wood Still Says Bitcoin Will Reach $1M
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. Wall Street ended the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week on a high note, as the holiday shopping season officially kicked off on Friday. The S&P 500 finished the week up by 1.51%, the Dow Industrial Average was up 2.20% and the Nasdaq Composite was down by a slight 0.27% for the week.
