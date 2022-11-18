Read full article on original website
Seismic Brewing to close taproom in Sebastopol, move into space with Golden State Cider
Seismic Brewing Co. is closing its high-end taproom in The Barlow and moving just a few doors down into its sister company Golden State Cider as part of both brands’ restructuring under parent company Sonoma Craft. Seismic delighted local beer fans when it opened in 2019 at The Barlow....
Balloons Above the Valley for sale
Bob Barbarick has piloted visitors and locals in his hot air balloons above Napa Valley since 1977. More than four decades later, he's ready for someone else to keep his business flying high. Barbarick is selling Balloons Above the Valley, along with the three properties it operates from. The price?...
