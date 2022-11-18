Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
informnny.com
Jefferson County digs out after historic lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is gone, which means the work begins as Jefferson County digs out from a historic lake effect snowstorm. The storm brought over six feet of snow to places in Jefferson County in the span of 48 hours. This shocked local people. “We haven’t...
informnny.com
Fort Drum cancels duty day for fourth day in a row
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians who work at Fort Drum have been asked to stay home once again. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued another “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for Monday, November 21. This is due to continued recovery from severe winter weather that...
informnny.com
Salmon Run Mall extends hours for holiday season
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall has announced an extended hours schedule for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Salmon Run Mall, joining fellow industry leaders, will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. The mall will reopen on Black Friday, November 25, at 7 a.m. with some stores opening earlier. The complete list of opening hours for Black Friday is available on the mall’s website.
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
informnny.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
wwnytv.com
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
Three Syracuse-area Jimmy John’s sandwich shops appear to be closed
The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
WKTV
Police looking for owner of vehicle that hit a Whitesboro DPW vehicle Friday and fled
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle. The driver of a Ford F150 hit a village Department of Public Works vehicle on Main Street in Whitesboro around 1:15 PM Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Comments / 0