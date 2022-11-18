ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Syracuse.com

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum cancels duty day for fourth day in a row

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians who work at Fort Drum have been asked to stay home once again. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued another “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for Monday, November 21. This is due to continued recovery from severe winter weather that...
FORT DRUM, NY
informnny.com

Salmon Run Mall extends hours for holiday season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall has announced an extended hours schedule for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Salmon Run Mall, joining fellow industry leaders, will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. The mall will reopen on Black Friday, November 25, at 7 a.m. with some stores opening earlier. The complete list of opening hours for Black Friday is available on the mall’s website.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
wwnytv.com

Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
FORT DRUM, NY
Syracuse.com

Three Syracuse-area Jimmy John’s sandwich shops appear to be closed

The three Onondaga County locations of the national Jimmy John’s sandwich shop chain appear to be closed. The shop on Circle Drive in Cicero closed earlier this month and is no longer listed among the locations on the company’s web site. Two others — one on Marshall Street near Syracuse University and another near Carrier Circle — are still listed on the site but do not appear to be operating.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Thanksgiving is one of most celebrated holidays that revolves around food. It’s one of the only nights of the year where a whole feast for the entire family is expected. Of course, spending time with family and loved ones is a major part of the holiday. However, it would be a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Derek Mack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
SYRACUSE, NY

