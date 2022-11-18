Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 top plays: Mexico-Poland battle to draw
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday with Mexico-Poland battling to a 0-0 draw, earning each squad a point in its Group C opening match. While Tuesday's match was scoreless, there was a spurt of excitement in the early stages of the second half. Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a diving save of his own a few minutes later.
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with England opening up the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues with the United States vs. Wales closing out Monday's group stage action, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to earn three points in Group B,...
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Mexico's heroic draw vs. Poland
Memo Ochoa lived up to his legend in Mexico's matchup with Robert Lewandowski and Poland at Stadium 974 on Tuesday. FOX Sports soccer analysts and former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan gave their takeaways from the game and discussed what the result means for the rest of the group on "World Cup Now."
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick
Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Ghana. Portugal is 14-10-6 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is their eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive one as well. The Selection of the Shields are led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is on track to play in...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Uruguay vs. South Korea, pick
Group H features a matchup between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday. Uruguay is 24-20-12 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 14th tournament appearance, having won it all twice – in 1930 as the host nation and then in 1950. Uruguay will be led by former Barcelona star Luis Suárez, who has scored seven goals across three previous World Cups.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Switzerland vs. Cameroon, pick
Group G features a matchup between Switzerland and Cameroon. Switzerland is 12-17-8 all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 12th tournament appearance and fifth consecutive one as well. The Swiss roster features former Liverpool star and current Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has scored four goals across...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia
Group F features a matchup between Morocco and Croatia. Per FOX Sports Research, Morocco is 2-9-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and also its second straight one. Morocco's odds to win the World Cup are +20000 at FOX Bet, the 26th-best out...
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick
Group E features a matchup between Spain and Costa Rica. Spain is 30-15-18 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, winning it all in 2010. They currently sit at +750 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.
Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands. De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series...
Amid politics, Germany's World Cup begins against Japan
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s opening World Cup game against Japan will set the tone for the rest of the tournament — both for the team and the fans who may or may not be watching at home. Germany’s buildup to Wednesday’s game has been fraught by fan...
England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL
LONDON (AP) — England forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal, raising questions about her availability for the women's World Cup next summer. The 27-year-old Mead, who helped England win the European Championship, was injured Saturday during Arsenal's 3-2 loss to Manchester United...
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from France's decisive win over Australia
The defending World Cup champions looked the part in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. France controlled the action throughout its 4-1 win over Australia to pick up three points and lead Group D through the first set of matches. "World Cup Today" analysts Jimmy Conrad,...
Seven European teams say they won't wear 'One Love' arm bands
Seven European teams that wear the "One Love" arm band released a joint statement Monday saying they will not do so at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Facing the threat of having their captains receive a yellow card before the first whistle of the match, England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland decided to not wear the arm bands for their matches in Qatar.
All Walker Zimmerman and USMNT can do now is shrug off painful penalty
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This probably wasn’t how Walker Zimmerman envisioned his World Cup debut going. It looked like the United States was going to get three points in its opening group stage match against Wales on Monday as it held a 1-0 lead for close to 50 minutes. But a hard tackle by starting center back Zimmerman on Welsh star Gareth Bale in the penalty box in the 82nd minute ultimately doomed the Americans.
World Cup 2022 top plays: Ecuador beats Qatar, opening ceremony, more
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway as the host nation, Qatar, faced Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, losing, 2-0. We've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks...
World Cup Daily: Argentina upset flips Group C on its head
Going into Tuesday's slate of games, most people had Argentina and Poland penciled into the round of 16 because of their superstar forwards, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. By the end of the day, Argentina and Poland had just a point between them. Here's everything that happened in the 2022...
The 2022 World Cup is underway, and it's already a high-pressure street fight
AL BAYT, Qatar - The World Cup is designed to gleam and shine, and so is its opening ceremony, unfailingly full of glitz and sparkle every four years, a bedazzling start to a dazzling feast of soccer. So it was on Sunday, yet don’t be fooled by the show and...
England sends warning to Group B with blowout of Iran
DOHA, Qatar — England delivered a warning to the rest of Group B by thrashing Iran 6-2 to kick off its World Cup campaign on Monday, placing even more importance on the United States’ subsequent clash with Wales. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (twice), Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and...
