Giants vs. Lions: 3 reasons for concern in Week 11

The New York Giants will host the Detroit Lions in Week 11 with both teams entering the game coming off wins in Week 10.

From a record standpoint, the Lions (3-6) pose as one of the easier of Big Blue’s remaining opponents on the schedule.

The Giants are lingering around a 3-point favorite — usually three points is what oddsmakers give considering home field advantage. So, despite having a much better record, oddsmakers clearly believe that the two teams are pretty close when it comes to talent level.

The Giants have done very well against the spread this year, going 7-2 on the season.

With the Giants hoping to improve to 8-2 on the season, here are some causes for concern going into Week 11.

Points per game

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions pose a threat to the Giants in terms of points per game. Detroit puts up 24.3 points per game which is alarming when the Giants have averaged just 20.8 points per game through nine games this season.

The Lions’ ability to move the ball and put points on the board is not what has held them back and the Giants’ defense will have its hands full on Sunday.

The Giants have only scored more than 24 points once all season long, so it’s important for New York to hold the Lions to under 20 points.

Big play ability

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Lions’ points per game number can be attributed to their big play ability which is something that Brian Doboll has pinpointed as a concern going into Sunday.

The Lions are 4th in the league with 36 plays of at least 20 yards. Wink Martindale’s defense has been a bend but don’t break defense all year long and they have benefitted from some key turnovers from their opponents in the red zone, including two last week.

With the Giants missing Xavier McKinney, a big piece of their secondary, Martindale will have to find a way to limit the big plays from Detroit.

The Giants are dead last in the NFL with just 12 plays of 20-plus yards on the season. Big Blue can not afford to get into a shootout against Detroit on Sunday.

Pass rush

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are middle of the pack when it comes to sacks, ranking 19th with just 20 sacks on the season. The Lions have allowed just 15 sacks on the year, which is fourth-fewest in the league.

Detroit’s offensive line has some solid pieces on it and the Giants may struggle to get pressure on Jared Goff on Sunday. The weapons around Goff are good enough to trouble any defense when the pass protection is good.

With the Giants still without Azeez Ojulari, as they have been for the better part of the season, Oshane Ximines and Kayvon Thibodeaux will have to find a way to get to the quarterback. Martindale may need to get creative to get the pass rush going on Sunday.