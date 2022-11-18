(from Roanoke PD) On November 17at approximately 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Responding officers did not locate a victim at the scene, but did locate a residence that contained evidence of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived at the Forest Park Blvd address, they were notified by Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital personnel that an adult male had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle seeking treatment for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO