UPDATE: Man killed in Roanoke County motorcycle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to a press release from Roanoke County, there is a vehicle crash on U.S. 460 near the intersection of West Main Street in the Glenvar. The east and west bound lanes are closed near Technology Drive. Drivers can expect severe delays in this area.
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
chathamstartribune.com
Westover parent arrested for threat to school
A Westover Christian Academy parent was arrested in connection with a threat made to the school on Nov. 17. Douglas Scholz, 51, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, according to the Danville Police. He was arrested at...
WSLS
Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WSLS
Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
WSLS
Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance
GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional...
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Reidsville head-on crash on Freeway Drive
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and three were seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. FOX8 is told the call reporting the crash on the 2100 block of Freeway Drive came in around 3:21 p.m. A truck was going south, reportedly crossed the median line and hit a truck […]
WSET
One man shot in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
wakg.com
Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested
A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
WDBJ7.com
Second person dies after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville Chief of Police to retire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in NW Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
wfirnews.com
Non-fatal shooting this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On November 17at approximately 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Responding officers did not locate a victim at the scene, but did locate a residence that contained evidence of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived at the Forest Park Blvd address, they were notified by Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital personnel that an adult male had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle seeking treatment for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
WSET
Henry Co. investigator graduates from intensive Virginia Forensic Science Academy course
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Office is being praised for completing an intense course in Richmond that allows him to stay on top of the latest technology when it comes to evidence. Sheriff Lane Perry is congratulating Investigator Alvin Hagwood on graduating...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one hurt early Thursday. Police say around 4 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Authorities say responding officers did not find anyone hurt at...
Police: 4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in North Carolina; multiple stolen guns, vehicles found
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection with a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month. At about 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
WSET
Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
