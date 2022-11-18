ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Man killed in Roanoke County motorcycle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to a press release from Roanoke County, there is a vehicle crash on U.S. 460 near the intersection of West Main Street in the Glenvar. The east and west bound lanes are closed near Technology Drive. Drivers can expect severe delays in this area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Westover parent arrested for threat to school

A Westover Christian Academy parent was arrested in connection with a threat made to the school on Nov. 17. Douglas Scholz, 51, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, according to the Danville Police. He was arrested at...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Crash in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are now open, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Motorists in the Glenvar area of Roanoke can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to Roanoke County officials. We’re told that West...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance

GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

One man shot in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting from early Sunday morning. Just after 6:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers spoke with the man, who had what appeared...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second person dies after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A second person has died from injuries in a crash early Sunday, according to Roanoke Police. Francis Santos Martinez, 35 of Roanoke, died at the scene. Hector Calo Fernandez, 31 of Roanoke, died Monday at a hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police were notified...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville Chief of Police to retire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After 37 years of helping keep the City of Martinsville safe, Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady has announced he will retire effective January 1, 2023. “Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in NW Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department says speed appears to have been a factor in a fatal crash. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. Sunday of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW. Officers found a single vehicle on its side; two men had been thrown from the vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Non-fatal shooting this morning in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On November 17at approximately 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Responding officers did not locate a victim at the scene, but did locate a residence that contained evidence of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived at the Forest Park Blvd address, they were notified by Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital personnel that an adult male had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle seeking treatment for what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Danville shooting that left one hurt

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one hurt. DeShawn Delane Richardson, of Danville, has been charged with the following:. Aggravated malicious wounding. Possession of a stolen firearm. Use of a firearm in the commission of...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one hurt early Thursday. Police say around 4 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. Authorities say responding officers did not find anyone hurt at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
RUSTBURG, VA

