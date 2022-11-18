ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Chisholm approves new utility rates for 2023

By By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

CHISHOLM—Utility customers in Chisholm can expect to soon see an increase in their monthly bills next year.

The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday accepted utility rate fees for 2023 on Wednesday. The new rates reflected in February when the January statements are sent out.

Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said the rates were already approved by the Chisholm Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and reflect a 2021 Baker Tilly rate study and 4% to help cover inflation: “the cost of doing business.”

The current combined base rates for residential water, sewer and refuse (garbage) are at $84.63, and are set to go to $89.56 effective Jan. 1, 2023, per action by the Chisholm City Council on Wednesday, according to Public Utilities Clerk Denise Kealy. That amounts to an additional $4.93 per month for basic services, according to Folstad.

The council took up the following other matters on Wednesday.

• Accepted the resignation of Jessica Davis from her role as ambulance director and emergency manager. Davis accepted a position out-of-state and her last day with the city is Dec. 5.

At the council meeting on Wednesday Davis was commended by Chisholm Mayor John Champa and councilors for her work to get the city-run ambulance service up and running since being hired in August 2021.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) union pertaining to the appointment of an interim ambulance director and emergency manager.

• Appointed Peyton Johnson, an emergency medical technician (EMT) as interim ambulance director and emergency manager. Johnson has experience in a similar position and will be training with Davis before starting the interim position, according to city officials.

• Approved a posting for an ambulance director/emergency manager.

• Approved a request from the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee to declare a city wide festival on Dec. 1 for the Bringing Lights to Chisholm event. The request includes in-kind service for the city Public Works Department to set up and take down barricades, and for portions of Lake Street to be blocked off during the event.

• Approved a FY 2022 budget amendment for the arena.

• Approved a FY 2023 budget amendment for enterprise funds. Deputy Clerk Eileen Zah explained that debit balances in the water and sewer fund, $226,887 and $70,770, respectively represent depreciation expense of assets.

• Adopted a resolution to allow the city administrator to apply for and accept funds from the St. Louis County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the public safety building project.

• Adopted a resolution supporting the Parks, Trails and Recreation Director to apply for regional Parks and Trails designation for the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.

• Canvased the votes for the 2022 mid-term election.

• Recessed to a closed session to discuss the MAPE contract.

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

MINNEAPOLIS — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed.Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said Thursday that his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the operation going, the Star Tribune reported.The state of Minnesota terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights after the company missed the deadline for a $200 million down payment to finish the taconite plant...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Moose Lake, Cloquet, Twin Ports

Moose Lake, MN- There is still time to make plans for Thanksgiving! The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club is hosting its 25th Annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving. All are invited and dinner is free, but donations are welcome. The turkey and ham meal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Church. Extra donations will be given to local food shelves after the event. If you’re looking to get a meal delivered, they also have that option.
CLOQUET, MN
Ely Echo

DNR links poor deer harvest to wolves, weather

What is turning into an abysmal firearms deer season has gotten the attention of the Minnesota DNR. And while last year’s tough winter limited population growth, there’s a growing trend to look at the impact of wolves as well. In the first three days of the season, where...
ELY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road

DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy