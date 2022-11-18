Chisholm approves new utility rates for 2023

CHISHOLM—Utility customers in Chisholm can expect to soon see an increase in their monthly bills next year.

The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday accepted utility rate fees for 2023 on Wednesday. The new rates reflected in February when the January statements are sent out.

Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said the rates were already approved by the Chisholm Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and reflect a 2021 Baker Tilly rate study and 4% to help cover inflation: “the cost of doing business.”

The current combined base rates for residential water, sewer and refuse (garbage) are at $84.63, and are set to go to $89.56 effective Jan. 1, 2023, per action by the Chisholm City Council on Wednesday, according to Public Utilities Clerk Denise Kealy. That amounts to an additional $4.93 per month for basic services, according to Folstad.

The council took up the following other matters on Wednesday.

• Accepted the resignation of Jessica Davis from her role as ambulance director and emergency manager. Davis accepted a position out-of-state and her last day with the city is Dec. 5.

At the council meeting on Wednesday Davis was commended by Chisholm Mayor John Champa and councilors for her work to get the city-run ambulance service up and running since being hired in August 2021.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) union pertaining to the appointment of an interim ambulance director and emergency manager.

• Appointed Peyton Johnson, an emergency medical technician (EMT) as interim ambulance director and emergency manager. Johnson has experience in a similar position and will be training with Davis before starting the interim position, according to city officials.

• Approved a posting for an ambulance director/emergency manager.

• Approved a request from the Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Committee to declare a city wide festival on Dec. 1 for the Bringing Lights to Chisholm event. The request includes in-kind service for the city Public Works Department to set up and take down barricades, and for portions of Lake Street to be blocked off during the event.

• Approved a FY 2022 budget amendment for the arena.

• Approved a FY 2023 budget amendment for enterprise funds. Deputy Clerk Eileen Zah explained that debit balances in the water and sewer fund, $226,887 and $70,770, respectively represent depreciation expense of assets.

• Adopted a resolution to allow the city administrator to apply for and accept funds from the St. Louis County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the public safety building project.

• Adopted a resolution supporting the Parks, Trails and Recreation Director to apply for regional Parks and Trails designation for the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.

• Canvased the votes for the 2022 mid-term election.

• Recessed to a closed session to discuss the MAPE contract.