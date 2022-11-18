Read full article on original website
Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter
While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
Spotify launches audiobooks to more English-speaking markets outside the US
The company first launched support for audiobooks in the U.S. this September, offering users access to over 300,000 audiobook titles. These are discoverable within a new “Audiobooks” hub in the Spotify app as well as in curated recommendations. Initially, Spotify editors would be selecting titles to recommend to the streaming app’s users, the company had said. But, over time, Spotify plans to use algorithmic recommendations to suggest titles to users — much as it does today with its other supported audio formats, like music and podcasts.
Tumblr to add support for ActivityPub, the social protocol powering Mastodon and other apps
“Don’t stress,” he said, before clarifying that Tumblr first has to deal with the waves of new users coming in right now from Twitter but that support for “interop and activitypub” were due to come “ASAP.”. In short, this announcement means Tumblr would move from...
Elon Musk puts Twitter’s Blue Verified relaunch on hold
The initial roll out of Twitter Blue Verified (or, the “I-paid-Elon-$7.99” blue check) was utter chaos. Of course, the feature was quickly weaponized to help bad actors pretend to be celebrities, corporations and government officials. One account impersonated the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to post, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.” The tweet was viewed millions of times before it was removed. The company’s stock dropped 4.37%.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Twitter alternative Hive hits 1 million users after surge of sign-ups
In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, users have been fleeing to other social apps like open source microblogging platform Mastodon and niche communities like CounterSocial. Now, another social app called Hive is seeing a boost in sign-ups in response to the upheaval at Twitter. The app today finds itself in the top 20 on the U.S. App Store after seeing a surge of new interest over the weekend as the situation at Twitter continues to devolve.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round
Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
NFT marketplace Magic Eden integrates with Polygon to grow blockchain gaming
NFT marketplace Magic Eden is integrating with the Ethereum scaling layer-2 blockchain Polygon to dive deeper into the blockchain gaming and NFT ecosystems, the companies announced on Tuesday. “We are excited to integrate with Polygon and continue our pursuit of a multichain future for Magic Eden,” Zhuoxun Yin, Magic Eden...
Aura, the frame and photo startup, raises $26M as it nears 3M app users with 1M frames sold
The company has raised $26 million in a mix of debt and equity led by Lago Innovation Fund, money that the company is using to boost manufacturing this quarter and to invest in 2023 plans. Aura — not to be confused with the meditation and mental wellness app, nor the...
Quit Twitter better with these free tools that make archiving a breeze
Twitter’s long offered a tool for archiving account data, which at present allows you to copy your data in a machine-readable format that’s portable to a select few other services. But while the tool works well for simple backups, the archives it creates aren’t particularly user friendly. There isn’t an obvious way to quickly organize the tens to thousands of tweets an archive might contain, for instance, or drill down within an archive for specific types of tweets and embedded media.
Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ gets exclusive ‘innie’ and ‘outie’ vinyl records
Like in the show, Mondo created two variations of the vinyl — an “innie” version and an “outie” version. Tomorrow, fans of the show can purchase “Severance” vinyl on Mondo’s record shop website. The first version, the “Innie Edition,” is $60 and...
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
UK confirms antitrust probe of Android-iOS ‘mobile duopoly’ focused on browsers and cloud gaming
The move follows a market study conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last year that led to a final report this summer which concluded there are substantial competition concerns — with the regulator finding the tech giants have what it described as “an effective duopoly on mobile ecosystems that allows them to exercise a stranglehold over operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices”.
Pinduoduo’s sister shopping app Temu tops US App Store
To date, Temu has seen a little more than 5 million installs in the U.S., according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower. The U.S. is the app’s biggest market, representing 97% of its total of 5.2 million worldwide installs since it launched at the end of August, says Sensor Tower.
The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals
Should you buy a bunch of stuff just because it’s discounted? Probably not! Can you use it as an opportunity to save some money on stuff you already wanted anyway? Absolutely. We don’t aim to be exhaustive with our Black Friday tech roundup. Instead, we just try to highlight...
India issues guidelines to curb fake reviews on e-commerce platforms
On Monday, the government announced guidelines to limit fake reviews on online platforms that will come into force from November 25. The Department of Consumer Affairs has created a standard titled “IS 19000:2022” that will be managed by the nation’s standards body Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
SponsorUnited secures $35M investment to build out its database of brand sponsorships
Frustrated by the sponsorship space’s opaqueness, Bob Lynch, the former VP of corporate partnerships for the Miami Dolphins, in 2017 founded SponsorUnited, a software-as-a-service platform that provides analytics data on the sponsorship industry. SponsorUnited claims to track over a million sponsorships across 250,000 brands, including every U.S.-based major league sports team.
Inside the Waymo-Zeekr robotaxi, Bird spirals and layoffs come to Nuro
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. It was great seeing everyone in Los Angeles, whether it was the Waymo-Zeekr event, CoMotion-related or the LA Auto Show. The LA Auto Show had more life than the previous year, but it still wasn’t the same level as those pre-COVID days.
Pitch onstage at TC Sessions: Space 2022
Space tech spans numerous verticals — satellite-data-based applications, rockets, fueling, data analytics, geospatial information systems, hardware, satellites, national security, commercial launch, climate, tracking software and more. Startups applying to pitch should have some connection to space — intergalactic or from the ground. Founders will have four minutes to...
