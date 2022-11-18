The company first launched support for audiobooks in the U.S. this September, offering users access to over 300,000 audiobook titles. These are discoverable within a new “Audiobooks” hub in the Spotify app as well as in curated recommendations. Initially, Spotify editors would be selecting titles to recommend to the streaming app’s users, the company had said. But, over time, Spotify plans to use algorithmic recommendations to suggest titles to users — much as it does today with its other supported audio formats, like music and podcasts.

18 HOURS AGO