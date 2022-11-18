ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how much snow snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday into Friday morning, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day .

Here are the Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Friday:

  • Arvada: 7.1 inches
  • Aurora: 3.4 inches
  • Aspen Park: 2.8 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 3.3 inches
  • Aurora: 4 inches
  • Boulder: 9.7 inches
  • Colorado City: 3 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 4.5 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 2.8 inches
  • Evergreen: 3.9 inches
  • Falcon: 3 inches
  • Federal Heights: 3 inches
  • Genesee: 8.5 inches
  • Golden: 11.3 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 6.8 inches
  • Littleton: 3 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 5 inches
  • Pleasant View: 7 inches
  • Pueblo Reservoir: 1 inch
  • Rye: 4 inches
  • Superior: 5 inches
  • Thornton: 2.4 inches
  • Winter Park: 8 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

