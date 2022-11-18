Here’s how much snow snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday into Friday morning, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day .

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Friday:

Arvada: 7.1 inches

Aurora: 3.4 inches

Aspen Park: 2.8 inches

Aspen Springs: 3.3 inches

Aurora: 4 inches

Boulder: 9.7 inches

Colorado City: 3 inches

Colorado Springs: 4.5 inches

Denver International Airport: 2.8 inches

Evergreen: 3.9 inches

Falcon: 3 inches

Federal Heights: 3 inches

Genesee: 8.5 inches

Golden: 11.3 inches

Ken Caryl: 6.8 inches

Littleton: 3 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 5 inches

Pleasant View: 7 inches

Pueblo Reservoir: 1 inch

Rye: 4 inches

Superior: 5 inches

Thornton: 2.4 inches

Winter Park: 8 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

