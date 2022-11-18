Here’s how much snow snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday into Friday morning, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.
Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day .
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Friday:
- Arvada: 7.1 inches
- Aurora: 3.4 inches
- Aspen Park: 2.8 inches
- Aspen Springs: 3.3 inches
- Aurora: 4 inches
- Boulder: 9.7 inches
- Colorado City: 3 inches
- Colorado Springs: 4.5 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2.8 inches
- Evergreen: 3.9 inches
- Falcon: 3 inches
- Federal Heights: 3 inches
- Genesee: 8.5 inches
- Golden: 11.3 inches
- Ken Caryl: 6.8 inches
- Littleton: 3 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 5 inches
- Pleasant View: 7 inches
- Pueblo Reservoir: 1 inch
- Rye: 4 inches
- Superior: 5 inches
- Thornton: 2.4 inches
- Winter Park: 8 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
Don't see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.
