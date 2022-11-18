Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
ourstate.com
The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast
Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WECT
Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
borderbelt.org
Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving
When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
luminanews.com
Sky the Surf Girl
Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
whqr.org
At Camp Lejeune, the Marines plan a microgrid for storm resilience
When Hurricane Florence hit in 2018, the power went out for 11 days in part of Camp Lejeune on the North Carolina coast. Most of the U.S. Marine base is fed by multiple power lines and wasn't affected. But one section, Camp Johnson, has only a single power line. All...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington fixture set to shut down permanently after more than 30 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington fixture around for more than 30 years is set to shut down for good next week. After more than three decades – Starway Flea Market owner Ellan Hibbard is ready for a change. “My husband and I bought this place 33 years...
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WECT
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To submit...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21
Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
The State Port Pilot
St. James property tax values expected to soar
Property tax values in St. James are expected to go way up next year, according to a new report from Brunswick County. St. James Town Manager Jeff Repp and Mayor Jean Toner attended a meeting earlier this month with other Brunswick County mayors at the BEMC headquarters to hear a report about the countywide property tax value reassessment that is currently underway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Half brother of Miyonna Jones charged with her murder
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jahreese Jones has now been charged with the first degree murder of Miyonna Jones, the missing teen whose body was found in Pender County on Thursday following a two week search. Jahreese, 25, is Miyonna’s half brother. If he’s found guilty, he...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WECT
Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
borderbelt.org
Push to elect Black candidates to Columbus County school boards was rejected by voters
When an all-white school board in North Carolina voted in June to reassign the district’s two Black principals to assistant principals, Timothy Lance pushed back. “We are here after 400 years of being mistreated,” Lance, who is Black, told the Columbus County Schools Board of Education at the time. “Enough is enough, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
