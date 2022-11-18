Clayton Co. superintendent speaks on school safety, social media, calls for parents to be engaged

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and leaders gathered for a school safety meeting Thursday night at Morrow High School to discuss the violence happening in the schools.

Earlier in the month, a student was stabbed.

During the meeting, parents and leaders discussed how to stop the violence in the hallways. The Clayton County Superintendent, Dr. Morcease Beasley, called on parents to make sure they are engaged and that students are using social media appropriately.

“Hold them accountable and make sure it’s being used in the appropriate way,” Beasley said.

Earlier in the week, another Clayton County school student was brutally beaten by a group of students during gym class.

Beasley spoke about some of the things that the county is doing and implementing for safer hallways. He said this year, body scanners are at secondary schools, students use clear backpacks, and there are counselors and resources available for students.

Beasley said parents are working with administration to address social media and student behavior.

“Most students are doing well, a few students engage. Parents here are working with the principal to address that,” said Beasley.

