ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Clayton Co. superintendent speaks on school safety, social media, calls for parents to be engaged

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwZKu_0jFioAvp00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and leaders gathered for a school safety meeting Thursday night at Morrow High School to discuss the violence happening in the schools.

Earlier in the month, a student was stabbed.

During the meeting, parents and leaders discussed how to stop the violence in the hallways. The Clayton County Superintendent, Dr. Morcease Beasley, called on parents to make sure they are engaged and that students are using social media appropriately.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Hold them accountable and make sure it’s being used in the appropriate way,” Beasley said.

Earlier in the week, another Clayton County school student was brutally beaten by a group of students during gym class.

Beasley spoke about some of the things that the county is doing and implementing for safer hallways. He said this year, body scanners are at secondary schools, students use clear backpacks, and there are counselors and resources available for students.

Beasley said parents are working with administration to address social media and student behavior.

“Most students are doing well, a few students engage. Parents here are working with the principal to address that,” said Beasley.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County schools announces Employees of the Year

JONESBORO — Clayton County school has announced the district’s 2023 Employees of the Year. • Teacher of the Year – Dawn Parkman, Social Studies Teacher, Jonesboro Middle School  . • Principal of the Year – Brenda Ross-Wilson, M.E Stilwell School of the Arts  . • Support...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Five-and-a-half years later: An update on Benteen Elementary School

That was about five-and-a-half years ago. WABE went back to Benteen recently to see how the school, and Lovett, are doing. Benteen is literally in a different place now. The original building in Southeast Atlanta is getting an upgrade, so Benteen is temporarily in a building about 15 minutes away in East Lake.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police looking for lost woman with multiple health issues

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman with various health conditions. Jerri Ivey was last seen on the 300 block of Ridge Drive Sunday night. Officials described her as a 54-year-old white woman with blonde, straight hair. She is...
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting

A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
206K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy