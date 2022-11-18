Read full article on original website
North Dakotans among the fastest talkers in the nation, survey says
North Dakotans are fast talkers, based on a recent data survey. According to language learning website Preply, North Dakotans, in normal conversation, speak about 5.29 syllables per second.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state official accuses Biden Administration of "assault against our oil and gas industry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral resources says the Biden Administration is intentionally crippling the oil and gas industry. "So the climate change agenda is full on. There is an assault against our oil and gas industry really on every front," said Lynn Helms.
KNOX News Radio
Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors
A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report
(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
KFYR-TV
Lawmaker disputes auditor’s report on ND Attorney General’s office cost overrun
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the flurry of news surrounding Election Day, here’s one issue you may have missed. The North Dakota lawmaker who was implicated in wrongdoing in the $1.8 million cost overrun at the Attorney General’s office has published a conflicting report. After Wayne Stenehjem passed...
North Dakota Deer & Cat Hunting Story That’s Hard To Top
This was a very difficult season to hunt deer in North Dakota. With as much as 2 feet of snow on the ground by the 2nd weekend of the season, many hunters said "screw it". Believe me, I get it. I've been hunting pheasants during this entire period and it's some of the toughest walking I've ever done in all my years of hunting. Even this past weekend on the final weekend of deer hunting I saw very few trucks with orange on their dash milling around. Most deer hunters I know put away their rifles in favor of ice fishing gear.
KNOX News Radio
ND lawmakers pledge to be cautious spenders
There’s a lot of money in the state’s checking account. Some estimates show lawmakers will begin the 2023 Legislative Session with close to two billion dollars already in the bank. The two new Majority Leaders in the Legislature say lawmakers will still have to be cautious in their spending decisions.
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
Times-Online
N.D. National Guard Soldiers Complete Border Mission
BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) is redeploying from its year-long role in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border. Today about 70 of the 120 Soldiers on the mission were welcomed home via charter flight at the Bismarck Airport.
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
These are the most common birds seen in North Dakota
STACKER — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Dakota using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
See the most extreme temperatures in North Dakota history
STACKER– On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest […]
Virginia man pleads guilty after illegally taking his kids over 1700 miles to North Dakota
Then, later that week, law enforcement found him and arrested him in Burleigh County, N.D., which is over 1,700 miles from their home in Virginia.
valleynewslive.com
Mapleton to be one of the first schools in North Dakota to get an electric school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In what could be a sign of the future in North Dakota school transportation, Mapleton received a grant to be one of the first schools in the state to get an electric school bus. Representatives from the EPA and North Dakota’s Director of Environmental...
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: Jobs…recalls & coupons
The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell by 4,000 to 222,000.
Be aware of early ice conditions on North Dakota waters
Outdoor enthusiasts need to be aware of early ice conditions before traveling onto and across North Dakota waters.
On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society
MONTANA - For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
KNOX News Radio
Hammer to retire after 26 years as MN State Fair CEO
After 26 years as C-E-O of the Minnesota State Fair, Jerry Hammer says he will retire next spring. Hammer has spent his entire working life at the State Fair, starting in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student. He was hired full-time in 1977 and served in numerous positions before...
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
