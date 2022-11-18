This was a very difficult season to hunt deer in North Dakota. With as much as 2 feet of snow on the ground by the 2nd weekend of the season, many hunters said "screw it". Believe me, I get it. I've been hunting pheasants during this entire period and it's some of the toughest walking I've ever done in all my years of hunting. Even this past weekend on the final weekend of deer hunting I saw very few trucks with orange on their dash milling around. Most deer hunters I know put away their rifles in favor of ice fishing gear.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO