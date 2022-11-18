Read full article on original website
A dozen extra GF County ballots counted
The Grand Forks County Canvassing Board today (Monday) finalized the November 8th election totals adding a dozen more ballots into the mix. Although the margins changed slightly the outcome remained the same – for now. In the race for county commission the third place candidate Mark Rustad increased his...
District 4 Recount Scheduled in Pennington County
A recount is to be conducted concerning the very close race for Pennington County Commissioner in District 4 in the November 8th General Election. According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon challenger Roy Sourdif received 49.7 percent of the vote, while incumbent Darryl Tveitbakk received 49.46 percent of the vote.
GF rejects bridge study funding
The Grand Forks council has rejected an agreement to fund the next phase of study on a proposed inter-city bridge with East Grand Forks. The scoping study would cost just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks was looking to split the bill 50-50. Grand Forks suggested adding the two counties to further reduce the cost and include the Merrifield Bridge in the analysis.
CFIUS findings nearing completion
Grand Forks officials say December 12th is the target date for findings to be released regarding the Fufeng study by the Committee on Foreign Investment. City Administrator Todd Feland says the 45 day review period report is expected to be shared with the company and three landowners involved in the land sale for the proposed corn milling plant. CFIUS is looking at security concerns surrounding the project…its ties to China…and proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Feland says CFIUS could also request an additional 45 day window for further review and analysis.
Shogren named dean of UND College of Nursing
UND’s Maridee Shogren has been named the dean of the University’s College of Nursing & Professional Disciplines. Shogren has been interim dean since February. She begins her duties Dec. 1st. Shogren, in addition to teaching, has held several administrative leadership positions at UND, most notably as the Doctor...
UND drops out of hockey polls
UND has dropped out of the U-S College Hockey Online poll and the USA Today poll, after splitting with Miami over the weekend. UND received votes, but not enough to make the top 20. UND was 19th in both polls last week. The Fighting Hawks are 5-6-and-2 overall, 2-3-and-1 in...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 21, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Victor Rositas Saucedo, 22, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Kristine Michelle Hay, 29, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend – 11/18/2022. At 12:50 p.m., the CFD responded...
Big Ring returns this holiday season
The Salvation Army in Grand Forks is getting ready for its biggest fundraising event of the year tomorrow (Tuesday) with the Big Ring 2022. First initiated by Leighton Broadcasting in 2004 the “Big Ring” has partnered with Valley Dairy since 2008. In addition to the traditional Red Kettles the event includes a silent auction and a cash match for every gallon of gas sold.
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO HEAVY ACCIDENT ON S MAIN ST
The Crookston Police Department responded to a report of an accident on Thursday, November 17, at 12:27 p.m. at the intersection of S Main St/3rd Ave S., Crookston. Vehicle #1 was a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Gene Hoffman from Crookston. Vehicle #2 was a 2010 Jeep Wrangler driven by...
UND is 20th, 24th in FCS polls
UND’s football team slipped four spots to 20th in this week’s Stats Perform FCS poll… and is tied for 24th in the American Football Coaches Association FCS poll. The Fighting Hawks lost their regular season finale 42-to-21 at NDSU on Saturday, putting them at 7-and-4 overall, 5-and-3 in conference play.
NDSU GETS THREE SEED, UND ON THE ROAD FOR FCS PLAYOFFS
North Dakota State locked up the three seed in the NCAA FCS tournament bracket that was released on Sunday morning. They will face the winner of the first round matchup between Southeast Missouri State vs. Montana on Saturday, December 3 at the Fargodome. The University of North Dakota qualified for the playoffs and have a tough road game in the first round coming up Saturday, November 26 at Weber State; with the winner heading to Montana State. South Dakota State earned the top seed in the playoff bracket, and will face the winner of St. Frances vs. Delaware.
