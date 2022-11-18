Magical Cirque Christmas to swing in to WNPAC
The World’s greatest entertainers will unite for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production of A Magical Cirque Christmas.
The production will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.
Magical hostess Lucy Darling takes the audience through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by many well-known holiday music performed live.
Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/3fhkxr9y.
>> What: A Magical Cirque Christmas
>> Where: Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
>> When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20
>> Where to purchase tickets: tinyurl.com/3fhkxr9y
