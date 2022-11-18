Read full article on original website
Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter
While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk’s master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter’s payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.
Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round
Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
SoftBank-backed on-demand laundry startup Laundrygo picks up $37M Series C
Investors like the idea. Laundrygo said today it has closed a $37 million (49.5 billion KRW) Series C funding round led by private equity firm H&Q Korea, with participation from returning investors SoftBank Ventures, Altos Ventures and Aju IB. New investors such as KB Securities, Hanwha Securities, Badgers Investment and Pebbles Investment and strategic investor Musinsa, a Korean fashion platform, also participated in the round.
Crypto firm Genesis says it has ‘no plans to file bankruptcy imminently’
Genesis, a digital assets financial services firm, may be in hot water as it looks to raise fresh capital for its lending unit or potentially face bankruptcy if it can’t, according to a report by Bloomberg. “We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently,” a Genesis spokesperson said in...
Sequoia India’s Surge backs healthtech startup RedBrick AI in $4.6M funding
Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous in clinical diagnosis. But researchers need much of their initial time preparing data for training AI systems. The training process also requires hundreds of annotated medical images and thousands of hours of annotation by clinicians. The Delaware-headquartered SaaS startup, which has an Indian subsidiary in Pune, is solving that problem with its automated and semi-automated annotation tools.
Get your product and customer success teams on the same page to improve net retention
Most companies can’t afford these issues in an economic downturn. Protecting and growing your existing customer base is the most cost-efficient and expedient path to success for both you and your customers. At a time when customers are slowing down, if not halting, their adoption of new initiatives, helping them achieve more from their existing investments is a winning formula for growth.
Hackers are locking out Mars Stealer operators from their own servers
Mars Stealer is data-stealing malware as a service, allowing cybercriminals to rent access to the infrastructure to launch their own attacks. The malware itself is often distributed as email attachments, malicious ads and bundled with torrented files on file-sharing sites. Once infected, the malware steals a victim’s passwords and two-factor codes from their browser extensions, as well as the contents of their cryptocurrency wallets. The malware can also be used to deliver other malicious payloads, like ransomware.
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Attention metrics, growth through retention, cold-calling advice
Tetra Insights co-founders Michael Bamberger and Panos Rigopoulos raised a $5 million Series A last year, and the duo said cold outreach was a key part of their strategy. “When I changed my criteria to finding people who were a fit, the process was really quick,” says Bamberger, who initially raised a $500,000 friends and family round in 2019 followed by a $1.5 million seed round a year later.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
As employees shift from office, Cloudbrink provides a strong, secure internet connection
Cloudbrink, a startup launched in 2019, has built a solution to bring that same safety and speed found in the building to wherever the employee happens to be working (to the extent possible). Today, the company announced a $25 million investment. “We’ve taken this entire step that was traditionally built...
The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals
Should you buy a bunch of stuff just because it’s discounted? Probably not! Can you use it as an opportunity to save some money on stuff you already wanted anyway? Absolutely. We don’t aim to be exhaustive with our Black Friday tech roundup. Instead, we just try to highlight...
Track and capture: Getting started with attention metrics
There is no single factor that determines the best possible bidding tactics for your advertising campaigns or that capturing consumer attention is analogous. There are myriad, dynamic elements needed for a consumer to interact with your brand. Viewability is no longer enough, and “attention metrics” are becoming increasingly popular in the industry.
Good morning, assets are selling off
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Note: Equity will be back on Wednesday, and Friday in some capacity. But keep in mind that this is a holiday week in the United States, so things are going to be a little bit slower than usual.
More headaches for Apple in China as protests erupt at Foxconn
Hundreds of workers at the world’s largest iPhone plant in central China clashed with the police, according to videos shared over the last few days by Foxconn workers on Douyin and Kuaishou. Some videos showed workers breaking out of their dormitories and security personnel beating them. The incident was...
Ronna learn some new metric prefixes? They’re quetta upgrade
At a conference in Paris last week, representatives from numerous governments got together to vote on the official names for these enormous magnitude indicators. The last time they did this was in 1991, when the now-familiar zetta and yotta were added, as well as zepto and yocto for their respective negative powers of 10.
Tanzania’s YC alum Ramani raises $32M to digitize CPG supply chains, lend resellers
The latest round, which follows an undisclosed seed funding round last year, was led by Flexcap Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Jared Schreiber, while debt was raised from undisclosed investors. The Y Combinator (W20) backed startup, co-founded in 2019 by Martin Kibet (COO), and brothers Iain Usiri (CEO) and Calvin Usiri...
Paytm falls to all-time low amid competition risk from Reliance
The lockup period for the company’s earlier backers expired on November 15, freeing significant investors such as SoftBank Group and Alibaba to sell their shares. SoftBank sold shares worth over $200 million last week. (Indian law requires pre-IPO investors to hold the shares post-listing for up to one year from the IPO.)
Elon Musk puts Twitter’s Blue Verified relaunch on hold
The initial roll out of Twitter Blue Verified (or, the “I-paid-Elon-$7.99” blue check) was utter chaos. Of course, the feature was quickly weaponized to help bad actors pretend to be celebrities, corporations and government officials. One account impersonated the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly to post, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.” The tweet was viewed millions of times before it was removed. The company’s stock dropped 4.37%.
Cold outreach with a warm touch: Here’s the fast pitch we emailed to investors
A lot of founders skip the research phase, though. Michael Bamberger is not that kind of founder. “I’ve done a lot of cold email in my career,” says Bamberger, a serial entrepreneur whose ventures have focused mostly on the intersection of data and research. “I’ve learned a lot about what works and doesn’t work. I built my last business on cold email, basically.”
