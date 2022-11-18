Read full article on original website
Mother, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Continues to Reign at No. 1, ‘1899’ Debuts at No. 2
“The Crown” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.
Caitlin Stasey and Lou Taylor Pucci Join Ryan Kwanten in ‘Devil Inside’
“Smile” star Caitlin Stasey and Lou Taylor Pucci have joined the cast of Jonathan auf Der Heide’s upcoming horror-thriller film “Devil Inside.” They join the previously announced Ryan Kwanten. Pitched as an elevated genre film in the vein of “28 Days Later” and “It Comes at...
International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List
23 countries were represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature - Will Any International Features...
Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark
Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image.
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
