Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
WKBW-TV
Holiday Hockey Showcase raises money for Roswell Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police and Fire Departments are trading in their boots for skates. The departments will face off in the Holiday Hockey Showcase at Buffalo RiverWorks Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. The event is free to watch. There will also be live music and raffles.
WKBW-TV
Mercedes Wilson visited Northland Workforce Training Center
Mercedes Wilson was live inside the Northland Workforce Training Center. She spoke with Carolyn Storms-Stolt, vice president, enrollment and organizational advancement and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. Northland is the signature workforce initiative under the Buffalo Billion. They are an extension campus with two schools. All of their programs are set-up so they are 80% hands-on and 20% classroom. Carolyn says what makes Northland a little different than a typical college, because this is a college, is that each student is assigned a student success team, so they have outreach.” After outreach which will help you find out which program is best for you, they have admission and financial aid counselors that will help your through the enrollment process as well as career coaches and finally placement. They offer tours to the public every Tuesday at 6pm, Wednesday at 10am and Thursday at 4pm and you can find out more about their programs.
WKBW-TV
Wind Advisories for much of Western NY into tonight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. today for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour early this afternoon. Lake effect snow has ended, and we'll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds diminish tonight and the weather will be dry through Thanksgiving.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Public Schools close after parents speak up about safety in the snow
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools revised their decision to reopen their doors after and overwhelming majority of parent comments on Facebook. "It was a tragedy waiting to happen," mom of six Lecandice Durham said. She expressed how she was worried about the snow jeopardizing the safety of...
WKBW-TV
Lake effect snow has ended, but winds will be strong with gusts near 50 mph
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. today for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour early this afternoon. Lake effect snow has ended, and we'll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Winds diminish tonight and the weather will be dry through Thanksgiving.
WKBW-TV
Windy and cold tonight, staying windy with more drifting snow Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high impact, long duration, truly epic lake effect snow event for Western NY finally winds down tonight with one last gasp by a weakening lake snow band that will drift from Ski Country into Buffalo later into the overnight. Accumulations will be light at best on the order of 1 to 3 inches. The sky will clear in the wake of the band's passage allowing for sunshine to start your Monday, but it will be unseasonably, and unreasonably cold by mid to late November standards, with most spots starting out the morning in the teens. Temperatures won't be quite as low during the day on Monday with highs back into the upper 30s. That said, it will be windy. Gusts will be close to 40mph or even 50 mph in the afternoon. This will set the stage for considerable blowing and drifting of the freshly fallen more powdery snow that's out there on the ground throughout Monday.
WKBW-TV
I-Team: Cost of Western New York snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following record snowfall in Western New York, government officials will work to determine the cost of damage and cleanup. Late Sunday, President Joseph R. Biden approved New York State’s emergency declaration, meaning federal assistance is available and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is authorized to provide emergency protective measures for the state.
WKBW-TV
Annual Calvary Baptist Church turkey giveaway brings the Buffalo Strong spirit despite the weather
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — After a record breaking amounts of snow, the Calvary Baptist Church canceled their turkey giveaway Saturday. But in the true Buffalo strong spirit, volunteers didn't let the weather stop them from distributing food to the community. "If you wanna feel good help someone else. if...
WKBW-TV
Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors
HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in. "It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.
