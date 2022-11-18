BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The high impact, long duration, truly epic lake effect snow event for Western NY finally winds down tonight with one last gasp by a weakening lake snow band that will drift from Ski Country into Buffalo later into the overnight. Accumulations will be light at best on the order of 1 to 3 inches. The sky will clear in the wake of the band's passage allowing for sunshine to start your Monday, but it will be unseasonably, and unreasonably cold by mid to late November standards, with most spots starting out the morning in the teens. Temperatures won't be quite as low during the day on Monday with highs back into the upper 30s. That said, it will be windy. Gusts will be close to 40mph or even 50 mph in the afternoon. This will set the stage for considerable blowing and drifting of the freshly fallen more powdery snow that's out there on the ground throughout Monday.

