ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released

Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM

A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Manassas bank robbery remains under investigation

The Manassas branch of Bank of America on Sudley Road was robbed Saturday morning around 9:15. The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation of the robbery continues with the suspect still at large. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank and approached the teller with...
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says

WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Crime log: Unknown male subject punches male student in the face

A male student reported being blackmailed by an unknown female subject he met through a dating app who threatened to expose photos of him that they had exchanged. A male student reported their property stolen from an off-campus gym, resulting in unauthorized purchases to their debit and credit card. –...
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student

A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation. Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report. The incidents were reported...
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy