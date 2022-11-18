Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
fox5dc.com
Man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside DC restaurant
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair. The suspect and the victim were engaged in an altercation inside a restaurant in the 3900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday around 7:53 a.m.
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding suspect
It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.
fox5dc.com
DC police seek person of interest in murder of 18-year-old high school student killed in hotel room
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released images they say show a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old high school student who was shot and killed inside a hotel room over the weekend. Officers say Akira Wilson died Saturday night after she was shot inside a room at the...
Prosecutors work on plea deal for teens charged with murder in death of 15-year-old killed on porch
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors are currently working on a plea deal after a 13 and 15-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Northeast, D.C., WUSA9 learned in a court hearing Tuesday. The violent shooting that left Andre Robertson dead on his great-grandmother's porch has...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
NBC Washington
Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM
A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
theriver953.com
Manassas bank robbery remains under investigation
The Manassas branch of Bank of America on Sudley Road was robbed Saturday morning around 9:15. The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation of the robbery continues with the suspect still at large. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank and approached the teller with...
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place. Once at the...
fox5dc.com
18-year-old woman shot, killed in hotel room was DC high school student: officials
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old woman who was shot and killed in a hotel room in the District was a D.C. high school student, school officials say. D.C. police say they responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1st Street where they found Akira Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries.
fox5dc.com
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says
WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
GW Hatchet
Crime log: Unknown male subject punches male student in the face
A male student reported being blackmailed by an unknown female subject he met through a dating app who threatened to expose photos of him that they had exchanged. A male student reported their property stolen from an off-campus gym, resulting in unauthorized purchases to their debit and credit card. –...
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
loudounnow.com
School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student
A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation. Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report. The incidents were reported...
Police In Prince George's County Seek Killer After Missing Teen Girl's Skeletal Remains Located
Police in Maryland are attempting to identify the killer of a teen girl whose skeletal remains were found after she was reported missing earlier this year in Prince George’s County. Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22 on her way to...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Senior Alert issued for 65-year-old man last seen in Alexandria
Police are searching for 65-year-old Djean Edwards. He was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m., on foot in the area of Seminary Road.
NBC Washington
‘She Loved Everybody': Family Calls For Justice After Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in District Heights
The family of a woman struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in District Heights, Maryland, gathered for a vigil Monday to remember her, and also to call for action in the cases of “all the hit-and-run victims.”. Marcia Turner, 54, died on Nov. 14, when at around 7...
