Discover every new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

We'll tell you everything you need to know about the 102 new Pokémon added in Scarlet and Violet

Unsurprisingly, the most exciting part of any new Pokémon game is the Pokémon themselves. With a whole generation of new ‘mons to find and catch, there’s a whole world of excitement out there. With 102 new Paldean Pokémon, Generation 9 has the most new Pokémon introduced since Generation 5. There is a slight difference though, as many are new evolved forms of existing Pokémon, meaning your favorites might have all-new looks.

We’re giving you a full list of every new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, their types, abilities, and how to get them!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to find and evolve Primeape (; 1:38)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All Paldean Pokémon

Sprigatito - Grass-type - Overgrow/Protean

Floragato - Grass-type - Overgrow/Protean

Meowscarada - Grass/Dark-type - Overgrow/Protean

Fuecoco - Fire-type - Blaze/Unaware

Crocalor - Fire-type - Blaze/Unaware

Skeledirge - Fire/Ghost-type - Blaze/Unaware

Quaxly - Water-type - Torrent/Moxie

Quaxwell - Water-type - Torrent/Moxie

Quaquavel - Water/Fighting-type - Torrent/Moxie

Lechonk - Normal-type - Aroma Veil/Gluttony/Thick Fat

Oinkologne - Normal-type - Male: Lingering Aroma/Gluttony/Thick Fat Female: Aroma Veil/Gluttony/Thick Fat

Dudunsparce - Normal-type - Serene Grace/Runaway/Rattled - new Dunsparce evolution

Tarountula - Bug-type - Insomnia/Stakeout

Spidops - Bug-type - Insomnia/Stakeout

Nymble - Bug-type - Swarm/Tinted Lens

Lokix - Bug/Dark-type - Swarm/Tinted Lens

Rellor - Bug-type - Compound Eyes/Shed Skin

Rabsca - Bug/Psychic-type - Synchronize/Telepathy

Greavard - Ghost-type - Pickup/Fluffy

Houndstone - Ghost-type - Sand Rush/Fluffy

Flittle - Psychic-type - Anticipation/Frisk/Speed Boost

Espathra - Psychic-type - Opportunist/Frisk/Speed Boost

Farigiraf - Normal/Psychic-type - Cud Chew/Armor Tail/Sap Sipper - new Girafarig evolution

Wiglett - Water-type - Gooey/Rattled/Sand Veil - Diglett-like

Wugtrio - Water-type - Gooey/Rattled/Sand Veil - Dugtrio-like

Dondozo - Water-type - Unaware/Oblivious/Water Veil

Veluza - Water/Psychic-type - Mold Breaker/Sharpness

Finizen - Water-type - Water Veil

Palafin - Water-type - Zero to Hero

Smoliv - Grass/Normal-type - Early Bird/ Harvest

Dolliv - Grass/Normal-type - Early Bird/ Harvest

Arboliva - Grass/Normal-type - Seed Sower/ Harvest

Capsakid - Grass-type - Chlorophyll/Insomnia/Klutz

Scorvillain - Grass/Fire-type - Chlorophyll/Insomnia/Moody

Tadbulb - Electric-type - Own Tempo/Static/Damp

Belibolt - Electric-type - Electromorohasis/Static/Damp

Varoom - Steel/Poison-type - Overcoat/Slow Start

Revaroom - Steel/Poison-type - Overcoat/Filter

Orthworm - Steel-type - Earth Eater/Sand Veil

Tandemaus - Normal-type - Runaway/Pick Up/Own Tempo

Maushold - Normal-type - Friend Guard/Cheek Pouch/Technician - Two formes

Cetoddle - Ice-type - Thick Fat/Snow Cloak/Sheer Force

Cetitan - Ice-type - Thick Fat/Slush Rush/Sheer Force

Frigibax - Dragon/Ice-type - Thermal Exchange/Ice Body

Arctibax - Dragon/Ice-type - Thermal Exchange/Ice Body

Baxcalibur - Dragon/Ice-type - Thermal Exchange/Ice Body

Tatsugiri - Dragon/Water-type - Commander/Storm Drain - Three formes

Cyclizar - Dragon/Normal-type - Shed Skin/Regenerator

Pawmi - Electric-type - Static/Natural Cure/Iron Fist

Pawmo - Electric/Fighting-type - Volt Absorb/Natural Cure/Iron Fist

Pawmot - Electric/Fighting-type - Volt Absorb/Natural Cure/Iron Fist

Wattrel - Electric/Flying-type - Wind Power/Volt Absorb/Competitive

Kilowattrel - Electric/Flying-type - Wind Power/Volt Absorb/Competitive

Bombirdier - Flying/Dark-type - Big Pecks/Keen Eye/Rocky Payload

Squawkabilly - Normal/Flying-type - Intimidate/Hustle/Guts - Four formes

Flamigo - Flying/Fighting-type - Scrappy/Tangled Feet/Costar

Klawf - Rock-type - Anger Shell/Shell Armor/Regenerate

Nacil - Rock-type - Purifying Salt/Sturdy/Clear Body

Naclstack - Rock-type - Purifying Salt/Sturdy/Clear Body

Garganacl - Rock-type - Purifying Salt/Sturdy/Clear Body

Glimmet - Rock/Poison-type - Toxic Debris/Corrosion

Glimmora - Rock/Poison-type - Toxic Debris/Corrosion

Shroodel - Poison/Normal-type - Unburden/Pickpocket/Prankster

Grafaiai - Poison/Normal-type - Unburden/Poison Touch/Prankster

Fidough - Fairy-type - Own Tempo/Klutz

Dachsbun - Fairy-type - Well-baked Body/ Aroma Veil

Maschiff - Dark-type - Intimidate/Run Away/Stakeout

Mabosstiff - Dark-type - Intimidate/Guard Dog/Stakeout

Bramblin - Grass/Ghost-type - Wind Rider/Infiltrate

Brambleghast - Grass/Ghost-type - Wind Rider/Infiltrate

Gimmighoul - Ghost-type - Rattled - Two formes

Gholdengo - Steel/Ghost-type - Good as Gold

Ting-Lu - Dark/Ground-type - Vessel of Ruin

Chien-Pao - Dark/Ice-type - Sword of Ruin

Wo-Chien - Dark/Grass-type - Tablets of Ruin

Chi-Yu - Dark/Fire-type - Beads of Ruin

Koraidon - Fighting/Dragon-type - Orichalcum Pulse

Miraidon - Electric/Dragon-type - Hadron Engine

Tinkatink - Fairy/Steel-type - Mold Breaker/Own Tempo/Pickpocket

Tinkatuff - Fairy/Steel-type - Mold Breaker/Own Tempo/Pickpocket

Tinkaton - Fairy/Steel-type - Mold Breaker/Own Tempo/Pickpocket

Charcadet - Fire-type - Flash Fire/Flame Body

Armarouge - Fire/Psychic-type - Flash Fire/Weak Armor

Ceruledge - Fire/Ghost-type - Flash Fire/Weak Armor

Toedscool - Ground/Grass-type - Mycelium Might - Tentacool-like

Toedscreul - Ground/Grass-type - Mycelium Might - Tentacreul-like

Kingambit - Dark/Steel-type - Defiant/Supreme Overlord/Pressure - new Bisharp evolution

Clodsire - Poison/Ground-type - Poison Point/Water Absorb/Unaware - new Wooper evolution

Annihilape - Fighting/Ghost-type - Vital Spirit/Inner Focus/Defiant - new Primeape evolution

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All Paradox Pokémon

Paradox Pokémon are past and future versions of existing Pokémon. Past versions are Scarlet exclusive, and Future versions are Violet exclusive.

Here are all the Paradox Pokémon you can catch: