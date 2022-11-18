ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover every new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

By Ryan Woodrow
 4 days ago

We'll tell you everything you need to know about the 102 new Pokémon added in Scarlet and Violet

Unsurprisingly, the most exciting part of any new Pokémon game is the Pokémon themselves. With a whole generation of new ‘mons to find and catch, there’s a whole world of excitement out there. With 102 new Paldean Pokémon, Generation 9 has the most new Pokémon introduced since Generation 5. There is a slight difference though, as many are new evolved forms of existing Pokémon, meaning your favorites might have all-new looks.

We’re giving you a full list of every new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, their types, abilities, and how to get them!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All Paldean Pokémon

  • Sprigatito - Grass-type - Overgrow/Protean
  • Floragato - Grass-type - Overgrow/Protean
  • Meowscarada - Grass/Dark-type - Overgrow/Protean
  • Fuecoco - Fire-type - Blaze/Unaware
  • Crocalor - Fire-type - Blaze/Unaware
  • Skeledirge - Fire/Ghost-type - Blaze/Unaware
  • Quaxly - Water-type - Torrent/Moxie
  • Quaxwell - Water-type - Torrent/Moxie
  • Quaquavel - Water/Fighting-type - Torrent/Moxie
  • Lechonk - Normal-type - Aroma Veil/Gluttony/Thick Fat
  • Oinkologne - Normal-type - Male: Lingering Aroma/Gluttony/Thick Fat Female: Aroma Veil/Gluttony/Thick Fat
  • Dudunsparce - Normal-type - Serene Grace/Runaway/Rattled - new Dunsparce evolution
  • Tarountula - Bug-type - Insomnia/Stakeout
  • Spidops - Bug-type - Insomnia/Stakeout
  • Nymble - Bug-type - Swarm/Tinted Lens
  • Lokix - Bug/Dark-type - Swarm/Tinted Lens
  • Rellor - Bug-type - Compound Eyes/Shed Skin
  • Rabsca - Bug/Psychic-type - Synchronize/Telepathy
  • Greavard - Ghost-type - Pickup/Fluffy
  • Houndstone - Ghost-type - Sand Rush/Fluffy
  • Flittle - Psychic-type - Anticipation/Frisk/Speed Boost
  • Espathra - Psychic-type - Opportunist/Frisk/Speed Boost
  • Farigiraf - Normal/Psychic-type - Cud Chew/Armor Tail/Sap Sipper - new Girafarig evolution
  • Wiglett - Water-type - Gooey/Rattled/Sand Veil - Diglett-like
  • Wugtrio - Water-type - Gooey/Rattled/Sand Veil - Dugtrio-like
  • Dondozo - Water-type - Unaware/Oblivious/Water Veil
  • Veluza - Water/Psychic-type - Mold Breaker/Sharpness
  • Finizen - Water-type - Water Veil
  • Palafin - Water-type - Zero to Hero
  • Smoliv - Grass/Normal-type - Early Bird/ Harvest
  • Dolliv - Grass/Normal-type - Early Bird/ Harvest
  • Arboliva - Grass/Normal-type - Seed Sower/ Harvest
  • Capsakid - Grass-type - Chlorophyll/Insomnia/Klutz
  • Scorvillain - Grass/Fire-type - Chlorophyll/Insomnia/Moody
  • Tadbulb - Electric-type - Own Tempo/Static/Damp
  • Belibolt - Electric-type - Electromorohasis/Static/Damp
  • Varoom - Steel/Poison-type - Overcoat/Slow Start
  • Revaroom - Steel/Poison-type - Overcoat/Filter
  • Orthworm - Steel-type - Earth Eater/Sand Veil
  • Tandemaus - Normal-type - Runaway/Pick Up/Own Tempo
  • Maushold - Normal-type - Friend Guard/Cheek Pouch/Technician - Two formes
  • Cetoddle - Ice-type - Thick Fat/Snow Cloak/Sheer Force
  • Cetitan - Ice-type - Thick Fat/Slush Rush/Sheer Force
  • Frigibax - Dragon/Ice-type - Thermal Exchange/Ice Body
  • Arctibax - Dragon/Ice-type - Thermal Exchange/Ice Body
  • Baxcalibur - Dragon/Ice-type - Thermal Exchange/Ice Body
  • Tatsugiri - Dragon/Water-type - Commander/Storm Drain - Three formes
  • Cyclizar - Dragon/Normal-type - Shed Skin/Regenerator
  • Pawmi - Electric-type - Static/Natural Cure/Iron Fist
  • Pawmo - Electric/Fighting-type - Volt Absorb/Natural Cure/Iron Fist
  • Pawmot - Electric/Fighting-type - Volt Absorb/Natural Cure/Iron Fist
  • Wattrel - Electric/Flying-type - Wind Power/Volt Absorb/Competitive
  • Kilowattrel - Electric/Flying-type - Wind Power/Volt Absorb/Competitive
  • Bombirdier - Flying/Dark-type - Big Pecks/Keen Eye/Rocky Payload
  • Squawkabilly - Normal/Flying-type - Intimidate/Hustle/Guts - Four formes
  • Flamigo - Flying/Fighting-type - Scrappy/Tangled Feet/Costar
  • Klawf - Rock-type - Anger Shell/Shell Armor/Regenerate
  • Nacil - Rock-type - Purifying Salt/Sturdy/Clear Body
  • Naclstack - Rock-type - Purifying Salt/Sturdy/Clear Body
  • Garganacl - Rock-type - Purifying Salt/Sturdy/Clear Body
  • Glimmet - Rock/Poison-type - Toxic Debris/Corrosion
  • Glimmora - Rock/Poison-type - Toxic Debris/Corrosion
  • Shroodel - Poison/Normal-type - Unburden/Pickpocket/Prankster
  • Grafaiai - Poison/Normal-type - Unburden/Poison Touch/Prankster
  • Fidough - Fairy-type - Own Tempo/Klutz
  • Dachsbun - Fairy-type - Well-baked Body/ Aroma Veil
  • Maschiff - Dark-type - Intimidate/Run Away/Stakeout
  • Mabosstiff - Dark-type - Intimidate/Guard Dog/Stakeout
  • Bramblin - Grass/Ghost-type - Wind Rider/Infiltrate
  • Brambleghast - Grass/Ghost-type - Wind Rider/Infiltrate
  • Gimmighoul - Ghost-type - Rattled - Two formes
  • Gholdengo - Steel/Ghost-type - Good as Gold
  • Ting-Lu - Dark/Ground-type - Vessel of Ruin
  • Chien-Pao - Dark/Ice-type - Sword of Ruin
  • Wo-Chien - Dark/Grass-type - Tablets of Ruin
  • Chi-Yu - Dark/Fire-type - Beads of Ruin
  • Koraidon - Fighting/Dragon-type - Orichalcum Pulse
  • Miraidon - Electric/Dragon-type - Hadron Engine
  • Tinkatink - Fairy/Steel-type - Mold Breaker/Own Tempo/Pickpocket
  • Tinkatuff - Fairy/Steel-type - Mold Breaker/Own Tempo/Pickpocket
  • Tinkaton - Fairy/Steel-type - Mold Breaker/Own Tempo/Pickpocket
  • Charcadet - Fire-type - Flash Fire/Flame Body
  • Armarouge - Fire/Psychic-type - Flash Fire/Weak Armor
  • Ceruledge - Fire/Ghost-type - Flash Fire/Weak Armor
  • Toedscool - Ground/Grass-type - Mycelium Might - Tentacool-like
  • Toedscreul - Ground/Grass-type - Mycelium Might - Tentacreul-like
  • Kingambit - Dark/Steel-type - Defiant/Supreme Overlord/Pressure - new Bisharp evolution
  • Clodsire - Poison/Ground-type - Poison Point/Water Absorb/Unaware - new Wooper evolution
  • Annihilape - Fighting/Ghost-type - Vital Spirit/Inner Focus/Defiant - new Primeape evolution

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All Paradox Pokémon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8v5g_0jFineBI00

Paradox Pokémon are past and future versions of existing Pokémon. Past versions are Scarlet exclusive, and Future versions are Violet exclusive.

Here are all the Paradox Pokémon you can catch:

  • Great Tusk - Ground/Fighting-type - Protosynthesis - Past Donphan
  • Iron Treads - Ground/Steel-type - Quark Drive - Future Donphan
  • Slither Wing - Bug/Fighting-type - Protosynthesis - Past Volcarona
  • Iron Moth - Fire/Poison-type - Quark Drive - Future Volcarona
  • Brute Bonnet - Grass/Dark-type - Protosynthesis - Past Amoonguss
  • Sandy Shocks - Electric/Ground-type - Protosynthesis - Past Magneton
  • Scream Tail - Fairy/Psychic-type - Protosynthesis - Past Jigglypuff
  • Flutter Mane - Ghost/Fairy-type - Protosynthesis - Past Misdreavus
  • Roaring Moon - Dragon/Dark-type - Protosynthesis - Past Salamence
  • Iron Hands - Fighting/Electric-type - Quark Drive - Future Hariyama
  • Iron Jugulis - Flying/Dark-type - Quark Drive - Future Hydreigon
  • Iron Thorns - Dark/Electric-type - Quark Drive - Future Tyranitar
  • Iron Valiant - Fairy/Fighting-type - Quark Drive - Future Gallade

