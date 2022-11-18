ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to find and evolve Primeape

By Oliver Brandt
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKzsG_0jFindIZ00

Primeape gets a ghastly third-stage evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and we guide you through the tedious method here.

In a move that nobody could have predicted, Game Freak decided to give Primeape an all-new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a third stage to a Pokémon that’s been two-stage for over 25 years. Evolving Primeape isn’t particularly difficult, but it is tedious and knowing how to evolve it in the first place is half the challenge. Thankfully, we’ve figured it all out so you don’t have to.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to find and evolve Primeape (; 1:38)

Getting a Primeape

There are two main ways to get hold of a Primeape: you can either catch a Mankey and evolve it, or you can try to catch a wild Primeape that’s ready to go.

Wild Mankey are fairly common along the west coast of Paldea, as well as to the southeast of Mesagoza, the region’s primary hub city. Primeape on the other hand is found just northwest of the Great Crater, and also in a small patch to the far northeast of the region called Tagtree Thicket. Raising a Primeape from a Mankey is probably the easiest method, as you’ll likely to be able to encounter them very early in the game, but players who want to switch to a Primeape later in their journey will probably want to scoop one up pre-evolved in the higher-levelled areas to the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TW2bT_0jFindIZ00

Mankey also has a much higher catch rate than Primeape, but players who opt to pick up a Primeape later will have access to better Poke Balls anyway, so catching either shouldn’t come as much of a challenge. If you’re going the Mankey route, it’ll evolve into Primeape at level 28, which isn’t too far from what comes next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8TTU_0jFindIZ00

Primeape evolution method

Primeape has one of the more-involved evolution methods in the game, requiring players to not only level up the Pokémon and teach it a move, but also use that move multiple times. Primeape learns its new signature move at level 35, so that’s the level to aim for if you’re looking to evolve one.

Players can earn experience to level up their Pokémon in a number of ways, including battling and catching Pokémon, but the quickest way to gain experience is either through raids, or through Let’s Go mode. Raids reward experience candy which can be used to quickly level up a Pokémon, while Let’s Go mode can offer roughly the same amount of experience as a normal battle, but you can run through 5-10 Pokémon in the same time you’d spend on a single battle.

Pokémon in Let’s Go mode get damage boosts depending on their types, not their moves, and thankfully Primeape is a Fighting-type Pokémon, making it strong against Rock, Steel, Dark, and Normal-type Pokémon, the latter of which is one of the most common types in the game. If you can manage to find a Pokémon Outbreak featuring one of these types, using Let’s Go mode to defeat them quickly should be the fastest way to earn experience.

Learning and using Rage Fist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVfFk_0jFindIZ00

When Primeape reaches level 35, it will try to learn Rage Fist. Don’t worry if you’ve dismissed the learning prompt, you can always open up the Pokémon’s status page and relearn it from the moves menu.

Once you have Rage Fist, you’ll need to use the move a total of 20 times. The game keeps track of this internally, but it’s easy to keep track of it yourself — Rage Fist has 10 PP, so exhaust your PP on the move twice and you’ll be there. The easiest way to get through this tedious process is to travel to an area with low-level Pokémon and spam the move on those. Just keep in mind that it won’t work on Normal-type Pokémon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8aZo_0jFindIZ00

Once your Primeape has used Rage Fist 20 times, it will evolve into the incredibly spooky-looking (and sounding) Annihilape, an incredibly powerful Ghost/Fighting-type Pokémon.

Comments / 0

Related
tryhardguides.com

Best Tinkaton Nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkaton, otherwise known as the Hammer Pokémon, is a Fairy/Steel type Pokémon introduced in Generation 9. It is from the evolution line of Tinkatink and the evolution of Tinkatuff. One factor to consider if you want to build Tinkaton into a competitive unit in your party is its Nature.
tryhardguides.com

Iron Valiant Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Iron Valiant’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
tryhardguides.com

How to find Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will see icons of Pokémon when you pull up your map. This indicates that there is a Mass Outbreak of that Pokémon in that area, increasing your chances of capturing it. You will also find question marks on the map with glowing icons beneath them. These icons imply that there is a Mass Outbreak of a specific Pokémon in that area that is not yet registered in your Pokédex.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
30
Followers
106
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy