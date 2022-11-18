Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to find and evolve Girafarig

Girafarig gets a long-overdue evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and we show you how to get it in this guide

Girafarig was lucky enough to be graced with a powerful new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it’s not exactly straightforward getting one to evolve, and finding one in the first place can be a challenge.

Finding Girafarig

Girafarig are fairly easy to find, appearing in a specific field to the east of Porto Marinada. The grassy plains here are bustling with Girafarig, so it shouldn’t take too long to find one.

Girafarig tend not to run away, instead opting to sprint at you at full speed, so you’ll probably be hard-pressed to not encounter one.

Girafarig evolution method

Now that you have your Girafarig, you’ll need to level it up. You need to get it to level 32, which can be done through a number of methods. The simplest is just having it battle, but catching Pokémon can offer experience, too, and Pokémon in the party can gain some experience even if they weren’t the ones battling.

The quickest way to gain experience, however, is either through raids, or through Let’s Go mode. Raids reward experience candy which can be used to quickly level up a Pokémon, while Let’s Go mode can offer roughly the same amount of experience as a normal battle, but you can run through 5-10 Pokémon in the same time you’d spend on a single battle.

Pokémon in Let’s Go mode get damage boosts depending on their types, and Girafarig is a Normal/Psychic-type Pokémon, meaning it’ll get a big damage boost from battling Fighting- and Poison-type Pokémon. Tauros in the Paldea region are Fighting-type, appear in large numbers, and appear throughout most of the region, so using these to level up your Girafarig in Let’s Go mode is likely to be the quickest method.

Teach Twin Beam

When Girafarig reaches level 32, it will learn a move called Twin Beam. Make sure you teach this as soon as the game asks. As long as you’ve learned the move on level-up, Girafarig should evolve into Farigiraf.

If you didn’t teach the move immediately, you can open the menu, select the moves panel on Girafarig, and relearn the move. Levelling up once more should get Girafarig to attempt evolving again.