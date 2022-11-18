ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Kravitz Slays In A Plunging, Cutout Black Dress At ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Party

Zoe Kravitz stole the show when she attended GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 17. The 33-year-old wore a plunging black gown with a massive cutout on her stomach. The dress left little to the imagination and Zoe’s toned abs were on full display.

Zoe’s long-sleeve black Saint Laurent Spring 2023 dress had a low-cut V-neckline that she chose to go braless beneath while the stomach was open. The rest of the dress featured a low-rise skirt with a low V-shaped dip on the front. Zoe opted out of any accessories and had her short black pixie cut down and parted to the side. As for her makeup, she rocked a subtle smokey eye with a thin black cat-eye liner and a nude matte lip.

One thing for sure about Zoe is that she is always slaying the red carpet and aside from this look, she recently attended a Tiffany & Co. event when she wore a skintight, black The Row Paola Strapless Midi Dress. The dress was tight around her chest revealing major cleavage and she accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Black Leather Slingback Pumps.

Zoe loves rocking head-to-toe black and aside from these two looks, she recently wore a black, high-neck velvet Saint Laurent Long Dress with a lace neckline and a long black satin Saint Laurent Belted Coat on top. She completed her look with a pair of matching black satin Saint Laurent Talia Boots.

