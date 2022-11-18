ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Apple Reveals Black Friday Deals for 2022

Apple previewed on Thursday the deals it'll be rolling out on Black Friday and the following weekend. It'll be offering Apple gift cards on select purchases from November 25-28. Shoppers will get a $50 gift card when they buy select iPhones (not the iPhone 14), iPads, Beats headphones, Apple accessories...
Business Insider

5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password

You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Android Authority

How to turn off 5G on your Android phone

Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
CNET

Speed Up Your Home Wi-Fi Now: 4 Tips

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The pandemic dramatically changed our work habits. Working at home and spending more time online became the norm; in turn, this made a necessity out of fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Even now, over two years later, our home internet connections are as important as ever.
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals — Up to 75% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to Black Friday deals, Amazon is our top destination for pretty much everything — from tech, to appliances, to decor to even clothing. Especially clothing! Amazon Fashion has become a top shopping destination for amazing […]
Phone Arena

Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price

Apple's first rugged smartwatch aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Ultra, is finally getting a decent discount, just in time for the holiday sale season. The Watch Ultra can be described as an outdoorsy version of the flagship Watch Series 8, packing all of the health and fitness features that users have come to expect from Apple such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen readings, and adding sporty features on top of that.
9to5Mac

This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
CNET

Whoa, This 2022 Insignia Fire TV Is Only $80 Right Now on Amazon

TVs have gotten pretty affordable over the years, and plenty of people have more than one in their home. You'll want a big screen in the living room, but if you're looking for some smaller TVs for your bedroom, guest room or any other room in your house, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 53% off smaller Insignia F20 Series Fire TVs, with prices starting at just $80. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

