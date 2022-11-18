Read full article on original website
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
'I found my path': Tennessee teen who conquered brain tumor finds her passion in oncology
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just 14 years old, a Wilson County girl conquered a brain tumor. Eight years later, she’s on the heels of graduating from nursing school and will embark upon her journey to care for patients in Vanderbilt’s oncology unit. A typical day of...
Country superstar Miranda Lambert releasing book of recipes, life memories
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert is serving up more than just tunes. The Grammy-winning artist is releasing a book of recipes and life memories. "Y'all Eat Yet?" is a home entertainment book sharing stories and tasty recipes from the kitchens of women who shaped Lambert's life.
