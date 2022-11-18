ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Not just another album’: Stormzy’s third act takes anticipation to fever pitch

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENM2W_0jFinJq900
New heights … Stormzy on stage at the O2 in March.

The UK albums chart has been dominated by American behemoths over the past few weeks, with Taylor Swift and Drake dropping blockbuster albums. That could all change when one of Britain’s most successful grime stars ever comes home to roost. Next Friday, Stormzy will release This Is What I Mean, his first album in three years. First teased during a live show earlier in the year and finally announced this week, it is expected to be one of the most commercially successful releases of the year.

This Is What I Mean will be Stormzy’s first release since Heavy Is the Head, the monumental capstone to a charmed 2019 that saw him net his first No 1 single, Vossi Bop, and become the first UK grime star to headline Glastonbury. It was an album that brought grime, and Stormzy, to the centre of British culture – a transition that began with his 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer, the first grime album to reach No 1 in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3kRi_0jFinJq900
Early days … Stormzy in 2015. Photograph: Andrew Benge/Redferns

“I think what has helped Stormzy to succeed is his ability to straddle the line between commerciality and credibility – you’ll see him on the Graham Norton show, but also on Shade Borough and 1Xtra,” says Hattie Collins, author of This Is Grime. “You’ve got this guy whose back catalogue has all these great bangers, he’s as hard as anybody else, he can rap with the best of them – but he’s also vulnerable. It’s that ability to cross those worlds that’s made him particularly successful among his peers.”

That success has seen Stormzy move to places that few musicians could dream of. He has become a well-known activist and philanthropist, making himself known as a vocal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn and, in 2018, launching #Merky Books, a Penguin Random House imprint whose mission statement says it seeks to publish “bold voices from untraditional spaces”. To date, Merky has published lauded works by first-time novelist Hafsa Zayyan, viral writer Jade LB and, most recently, a memoir by children’s laureate Malorie Blackman. Since 2018, Stormzy has also funded a scholarship for Black British students at the University of Cambridge, which has provided financial aid to 19 students to date.

At the same time, Stormzy has faced criticism for the way his music has begun to engage with mainstream pop. Wiley, the acknowledged godfather of grime, called out Stormzy in a vicious diss track in 2020 for befriending and working with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The singles for This Is What I Mean have showcased a quieter, more R&B-focused sound.

“Stormzy is the perfect person to be in that mainstream conversation. Everyone loves him: the kids love him, the old ladies in shops love him. Who else is gonna do that?” says Joseph Patterson, editor-in-chief of the hip-hop culture website Complex UK. “There isn’t anyone else that can really do what Stormzy does and still have respect from ‘the streets’, or whatever you wanna call it. Obviously, he has to cater to other people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMdGB_0jFinJq900
Career pinnacle … on stage at Glastonbury. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

“Everyone’s looking forward to what Stormzy is gonna bring next because the past two albums have gone down well. But as a hardcore rap and grime head, I’m looking for the bars: the lyricism, the pen.”

There have been few clues as to what This Is What I Mean may sound like. Gary Younge, professor of sociology at the University of Manchester and one of the few journalists to have interviewed Stormzy in the past few years says the pandemic influenced him greatly. “If you think of how meteoric Stormzy’s trajectory has been, there was then this forced stop,” he says. “I think this album is probably the product of him taking stock: [he’s] been running and running and running without taking much breath.”

“There’s a sense that he now feels liberated from expectations about what he might do. When Heavy Is the Head came out, he was about to go on tour; getting the energy from the crowds would have fed into whatever he was doing next,” says Younge. “But he didn’t do that, he stayed at home. This is not just another album – it’s a statement about his freedom as an artist.”

Whether Stormzy’s album will live up to the success of his past two, Patterson says, will ultimately come down to the thing that started it all: his potent combination of skill and geniality. “He’s still reachable. He is still very much rooted in his Blackness, in UK Black Britishness, in his Africanness,” he says. “As long as he’s rooted, he’s always gonna be respected across the board. Stormzy is the guy, there’s no question.

“Like everyone says, Stormzy does what he wants – and he’s gonna succeed anyway.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How we met: ‘She was bloody gorgeous. As soon as she said hello, I knew I was in trouble’

In 2016, finding love was the last thing on Andy’s mind. A scuba diving accident four years earlier had left him with a spinal cord injury, and his primary focus was recovery. “I am from Curaçao and there isn’t much social security here, so I’d moved back in with my parents for support,” he says. “I spent my time blogging about life with disability and I set up a business selling lanterns made from recycled cans, to make some extra money.”
The Guardian

Julie Powell obituary

In the early 2000s, when blogging was new, writers dreamed of turning their online endeavours into media sensations. Julie Powell, who died aged 49 of cardiac arrest, was one of blogging’s earliest success stories. Started in August 2002, The Julie/Julia Project detailed her messy attempts to cook her way...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Guardian

Poor social housing kills, as the death of Awaab Ishak shows

Awaab Ishak’s death from exposure to mould is a shocking and wholly preventable tragedy (Report, 15 November). The risk to health caused by poor housing conditions has been established for more than 30 years. Research we published in the 1980s exposed the impact of damp and mould on children’s respiratory symptoms, with clear evidence of a dose-response relationship, such that those exposed to greater concentrations of mould were at greater risk of ill health. Crucially, the relationship between ill health and housing conditions was independent of lifestyle factors such as smoking in the household, how people dried their clothes and pet ownership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
The Guardian

Letters: Jerry Lee Lewis obituary

I loved Jerry Lee Lewis’s rockers, but also his country weepies, such as How’s My Ex Treating You. It was thus disconcerting to hear from a friend how the star behaved at a press conference to launch a UK tour in the early 1970s. Lewis was taking questions...
The Guardian

In the war between snowflakes and boomers, I’m with the kids. If only it wasn’t so easy to laugh at them …

Near where I live, there’s an open-mic day for local kids who are in bands. It’s slickly run, with professional sound engineers and equipment, and it’s all free. It’s an act of incredible generosity by a load of self-effacing ponytail guys, and I believe it will save at least a minuscule corner of the world of live music, just by populating south-east London with 14-year-olds who know how to plug in an amp.
The Guardian

The Guardian

508K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy