Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for bookworms

A new book isn’t the only way you can put a smile on the face of the reader in your life.

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life, there are plenty of options out there for your reading-obsessed loved one.

A new book is, of course, always a good choice.

But if you’re thinking about taking your literary gift-giving to another level for the reader in your life, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, our ideas for the perfect presents to give the person in your life whose bookshelves are already overflowing and TBR pile is always growing.

Make them a bookstore owner or member

Fulfill your bookworm’s dreams of owning (at least partially) a bookstore, or give them a membership to a favorite local indie.

Rozzie Bound Co-op, Inc., a Roslindale-based bookstore that incorporated as a co-op in August, currently operates mostly as an online shop and by doing pop-up events, but a brick-and-mortar home is in the works. Becoming a consumer owner of the store brings with it the ability to participate in annual shareholders meetings, the power to elect board members, and discounts on books and co-op merch, among other benefits.

If your reader is more of a member-type than co-op joiner, consider signing them up for one of the several different levels of annual membership at the Brookline Booksmith in Coolidge Corner. Ranging from “bookworm” to “partner” level, there are a range of benefits available to the literary enthusiast you know, including access to exclusive shop sales and free tickets to author events. Co-op ownership: $100; Booksmith membership: Starting at $40

A subscription to Libro.fm

Give your favorite reader the option of cutting the cord from Amazon while helping their local bookstore thrive by gifting them a subscription to Libro.fm. Libro.fm allows its customers to support the indie bookstore of their choice, with the company splitting the profit of each purchase with the shop. With a selection of 275,000-plus audiobooks, there’s plenty of titles for your reader to choose from. You can give them a specific book or choose from a range of credit bundles. Starting at $30

Membership to Signed 1st Edition Club

Give your bookworm’s home library a boost by buying them a membership to the Signed 1st Edition Club at Harvard Book Store. Each month, the store will ship a newly published, signed, first-edition of a book selected by the booksellers for its literary merit and potential collectibility. It will arrive on your loved one’s doorstep with its jacket in a transparent, protective wrapping to extend the life of the book, ready for their personal collection. You can choose between a 6-month, one year, or indefinite membership, with the monthly price coming out to the cost of the book and the associated processing and shipping fees. $26-$30 on average per month, plus shipping

(Book buying tip: Harvard Book Store isn’t the local indie to offer subscriptions or curated book recommendations. Wellesley Books offers monthly subscriptions for children’s books and middle grade readers, while Porter Square Books offers themed book bundles and Trident Booksellers & Cafe has a book matchmaker to help pair you with the perfect read. So be sure to check out your local indie bookstore for other fun ways of finding the perfect book for the readers you know!)

“Dirtbag, Massachusetts” by Isaac Fitzgerald

Isaac Fitzgerald chronicles in his debut memoir his experiences coming of age in the Bay State, delving into his childhood growing up in a homeless shelter in Boston and in rural Massachusetts. Written as a series of essays, he examines ideas of home, safety, and belonging as he reflects on his life experiences, from working as a bartender in San Francisco to being a biker and a smuggler of medical supplies. “I was trying to make a story that spoke to other peoples’ lives, in a hope that they could feel just a little less alone,” Fitzgerald told Boston.com earlier this year. The book won the 2022 New England Book Award for Nonfiction. $16-27

“Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty

In his debut work of fiction, Morgan Talty weaves together 12 linked stories set in Maine on the Penobscot Indian Nation. With moving empathy, he illustrates the lives of families navigating economic insecurity, mental illness, addiction, and trauma. “I wanted readers to come away from the book with a greater sense of compassion and what it really means to be there for someone who is suffering,” he told Boston.com earlier this year. The book won the 2022 New England Book Award for Fiction. $16.95