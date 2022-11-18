Christmas Connection opens at IX Center

The shopping spree started a little earlier as customers started strolling into the IX Center beginning at 8 a.m. Friday as part of the Cleveland Christmas Connection.

As show manager Gina Gumina remembers, last year’s event was downsized with only about 300 vendors from 38 states. This year she told News 5 there are more than 450 vendors.

“We have Christmas decorations but we also have everything to put under your Christmas tree for your family and friends,” she said.

The weekend event also features some familiar faces, including Mr. & Mrs. Claus and the beloved Mr. Jingeling .

It's Melissa Martins' first time selling at this winter wonderland. Her booth is meant to help those she grew to know and love after living in South America for 18 years.

“All of the profits are going down to Brazil for hundreds of kids to have a Christmas there,” Martins said.

Christmas Connection runs through Sunday.

On Sunday, retired and active military members and first responders get in for free. To purchase tickets and see a full list of exhibitors, click here.

