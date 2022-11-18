ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to Louisiana murder, armed robbery

By Paula Jones
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6u41_0jFim18x00

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to the fatal incident in St. Helena.

Authorities describe the crime as a case of armed robbery that left one person dead and also impacted a second victim in an incident of attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Detectives say King should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information related to King’s whereabouts should be forwarded to 225-222-222-4413 ext. 230; ATTN: Detective Jermaine Irving or to Capital Region Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Helpful citizens with information can also contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 800-554-5245.

Authorities add that tips will remain anonymous.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pelicanpostonline.com

Second arrest made in Hwy 73 shooting incident

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday, November 21, detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I-10, which left one person injured. She is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two-counts of aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, child desertion, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Pointer is the second person to be arrested during this investigation; more arrests are pending.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD search for armed robbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify individuals who allegedly robbed a food store on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to detectives, the accused robbed S&P food store located on 4383 Nicholson Drive. Officials say no injuries were reported. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 dead in murder-suicide in Denham Springs, Livingston Parish sheriff says

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing

PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January. On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died. McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy