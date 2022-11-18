ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan names Joseph Natko city’s 20th fire chief

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has named a new fire chief. A 30-year Akron Fire veteran, Chief Joseph Natko immediately assumes chief responsibilities, with a formal swearing in expected in the next few weeks, the city said in a release. The city undertook a search to fill...
AKRON, OH
Veteran Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run at accident scene

CLEVELAND — A veteran firefighter was struck and killed while responding to a motor vehicle crash on I-90 East around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night, city officials are confirming. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospital.
CLEVELAND, OH
Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect was arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck Saturday at about 8:15 p.m. while assisting at...
CLEVELAND, OH

