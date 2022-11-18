Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LGBTQ+ community, allies in Cleveland area hold candlelight vigil honoring Colorado Springs shooting victims
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Dozens gathered in Lakewood Tuesday night to remember the lives lost, along with those hurt and affected by the shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs over the weekend. A candlelight vigil was held at Studio West 117, a new LGBTQ+ entertainment and dining complex...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan names Joseph Natko city’s 20th fire chief
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has named a new fire chief. A 30-year Akron Fire veteran, Chief Joseph Natko immediately assumes chief responsibilities, with a formal swearing in expected in the next few weeks, the city said in a release. The city undertook a search to fill...
spectrumnews1.com
MetroHealth CEO fights back after being fired for what hospital calls 'self-authorized bonuses'
CLEVELAND — Dr. Akram Boutros, president and CEO of MetroHealth for nearly 10 years, has been hailed as a transformative and innovative leader in community health care. He was set to retire on Dec. 31, but the MetroHealth's Board of Trustees says it fired him Monday night. MetroHealth said...
spectrumnews1.com
City of Cleveland making changes to make snow removal more efficient
CLEVELAND — Thankfully, this past weekend didn't bring the level of snow folks in Buffalo experienced, but parts of northeast Ohio still were greeted with over half a foot of snow. What You Need To Know. The City of Cleveland said it's pleased with the reponse its snow plow...
spectrumnews1.com
Veteran Cleveland firefighter killed in hit-and-run at accident scene
CLEVELAND — A veteran firefighter was struck and killed while responding to a motor vehicle crash on I-90 East around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night, city officials are confirming. Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospital.
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter
CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect was arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck Saturday at about 8:15 p.m. while assisting at...
Comments / 0