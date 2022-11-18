Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
See Jennifer Grey’s Hair-Raising Transformation into Gwen Shamblin
Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Her Dogs’ Names
Watch: See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is finding humor in a fan's comment on her most recent TikTok that poked fun at an interview she did with Travis Scott in 2018 where he couldn't name all of her dogs. In the...
Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message
Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
Pink Pays Tribute To Olivia Newton-John With Powerhouse Performance At 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More. She's the one that we want. At the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, Pink delivered an emotional musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away over the summer. During the powerhouse performance from inside the Microsoft...
Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Blythe Danner Shares Battle With Same Cancer That Killed Husband Bruce
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow's Mom Shares Battle With Oral Cancer. Blythe Danner is opening up about her health. The Meet the Parents alum shared that she is currently in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer. Her husband, Bruce Paltrow—with whom she welcomed daughter Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and son Jake Paltrow, 47—died of oral cancer at the age of 58 in 2002.
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why
Cheryl Burke is hanging up her dancing shoes. On Nov. 20, the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that she is leaving her job as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars after almost 17 years, which...
Shakira Shares Rare Selfie With Her and Gerard Piqué’s Son Milan
Shakira and her son Milan are celebrating. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer celebrated her 9-year-old son's recent athletic achievement with a sweet social media shoutout, sharing a selfie of herself...
See Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Luna and Miles Visit Dad John Legend on The Voice
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. We're turning our chairs around for this photo. Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her husband and The Voice coach John Legend on the set of the singing competition alongside their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. In...
How Ryan Reynolds And Kids Are Supporting Pregnant Wife Blake Lively
When it comes to making life easier for soon-to-be mom-of-four Blake Lively, it's a family effort. As Ryan Reynolds exclusively told E! News at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov....
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday
Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!. Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz. Ashlee shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Bronx—who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—in honor of his turning 14. The "Pieces of Me" singer posted a black and white photo of herself in a sweater and furry hat posing with the teen, who dons a simple white hoodie.
Andy Cohen Jokes That He Is "Outnumbered" By Kids Benjamin and Lucy
For Andy Cohen, two is the magic number when it comes to kids. "I am outnumbered," the Bravo host—who welcomed his 3-year-old son Benjamin and almost 7-month-old daughter Lucy via...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Titanic Role Over His "Negative" Attitude
Watch: James Cameron Talks Leo DiCaprio's "Negative" Attitude. Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't board Titanic. Director James Cameron recently shared why the actor's attitude during his auditioning process for the 1997 classic came close to costing him the role. According to Cameron, once he had cast Kate Winslet in the movie as Rose, he later had a meeting with DiCaprio, who was then 21 years old. Cameron recalled that DiCaprio charmed everyone in the office, including himself, though DiCaprio still needed to go through a chemistry reading with Kate.
Pink and Her Kids Are Just Like Fire on American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022
Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. So what, they are rockstars. Pink and her family arrived to get the party started at the 2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet on Nov. 20. For the occasion, the "Try" singer stunned in a black and gold sequined dress.
Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Surprise Appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer!. The superstar wowed in a glimmering gold halter jumpsuit at the 2022 American Music Awards, making a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While the "Bejeweled" singer was nominated in several categories for the Nov. 20 event, she didn't hint at her attendance.
Selma Blair Shares Favorite Part of Emotional DWTS Final Dance
Selma Blair made an emotional return to the ballroom. During Nov. 21's finale episode, the Cruel Intentions star returned for one final dance with partner Sasha Farber after she had to leave the...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown
Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
Gavin Rossdale On Holiday Plans With His and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Kids
Gavin Rossdale is ready for Turkey Day. The Bush musician shared that his plans for Thanksgiving involve hosting a large group of friends and family, including his three sons, Kingston Rossdale,...
Andy Cohen Teases a Real Housewives-Filled Bravo 2023 Lineup
Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. Real Housewives fans, because plenty of content is headed your way. In case you've lost track of your reality TV shows, Andy Cohen gave Bravoholics a rundown of all the Real Housewives shows in store for 2023 exclusively on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Glimpse Into Tennessee Getaway
Watch: Travis Barker Talks Kourtney Kardashian's "Relatable" IVF Journey. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be trading in the sunshine for cowboy boots. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder celebrated his 47th birthday in Tennessee, with Travis sharing an array of photos showing him and Kourtney kissing and rock climbing. He captioned his Nov. 20 Instagram post, "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee."
E! News
223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0