ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
E! News

Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message

Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
E! News

Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Is All Grown Up While Celebrating 14th Birthday

Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!. Ashlee Simpson Ross is sending L.O.V.E. to Bronx Wentz. Ashlee shared a sweet birthday tribute to her son Bronx—who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz—in honor of his turning 14. The "Pieces of Me" singer posted a black and white photo of herself in a sweater and furry hat posing with the teen, who dons a simple white hoodie.
E! News

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost His Titanic Role Over His "Negative" Attitude

Watch: James Cameron Talks Leo DiCaprio's "Negative" Attitude. Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't board Titanic. Director James Cameron recently shared why the actor's attitude during his auditioning process for the 1997 classic came close to costing him the role. According to Cameron, once he had cast Kate Winslet in the movie as Rose, he later had a meeting with DiCaprio, who was then 21 years old. Cameron recalled that DiCaprio charmed everyone in the office, including himself, though DiCaprio still needed to go through a chemistry reading with Kate.
E! News

Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Surprise Appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer!. The superstar wowed in a glimmering gold halter jumpsuit at the 2022 American Music Awards, making a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While the "Bejeweled" singer was nominated in several categories for the Nov. 20 event, she didn't hint at her attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With a Burger King Crown

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit for a queen, err, king. In pics shared to Instagram, Behati poses in a white scrunched up tank top, tighty-whitey underwear and an old school Burger King paper crown. She finished off the silly skivvies look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.
E! News

Andy Cohen Teases a Real Housewives-Filled Bravo 2023 Lineup

Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup. Real Housewives fans, because plenty of content is headed your way. In case you've lost track of your reality TV shows, Andy Cohen gave Bravoholics a rundown of all the Real Housewives shows in store for 2023 exclusively on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Glimpse Into Tennessee Getaway

Watch: Travis Barker Talks Kourtney Kardashian's "Relatable" IVF Journey. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may be trading in the sunshine for cowboy boots. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder celebrated his 47th birthday in Tennessee, with Travis sharing an array of photos showing him and Kourtney kissing and rock climbing. He captioned his Nov. 20 Instagram post, "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee."
TENNESSEE STATE
E! News

E! News

223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy