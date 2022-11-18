Watch: James Cameron Talks Leo DiCaprio's "Negative" Attitude. Leonardo DiCaprio almost didn't board Titanic. Director James Cameron recently shared why the actor's attitude during his auditioning process for the 1997 classic came close to costing him the role. According to Cameron, once he had cast Kate Winslet in the movie as Rose, he later had a meeting with DiCaprio, who was then 21 years old. Cameron recalled that DiCaprio charmed everyone in the office, including himself, though DiCaprio still needed to go through a chemistry reading with Kate.

15 HOURS AGO