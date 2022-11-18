Tampa Bay Weekend: Holiday markets, shopping & twinkling lights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a fun, busy weekend here in the Tampa Bay area, with holiday celebrations kicking off even before Thanksgiving.

Get into the Christmas spirit at Sparkman Wharf or Curtis Hixon Park, start your holiday shopping in St. Pete or grab a grilled cheese or three at Cool Today Park in Venice. There’s something for everyone.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com .

Location: 1602 W Swann Ave, Tampa

Hyde Park Village will host its annual tree lighting event, benefitting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida on Saturday, and the events kick off at 4 p.m.

The event will feature live entertainment, a winter holiday market, visits with Santa at Public Studio, sips, bites and more.

Holiday market vendors include The Candle Pour, Capital One Café, Fig & Julep, Goody Goody, Kittenish, OddFellows and more.

The tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m.

Location: 18800 S. West Villages Pkwy Venice

The second annual Grilled Cheese Festival will take place at Cool Today Park, home of Atlanta Braves spring training, on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free and parking is $5.

There will be food trucks, a beer garden, live music and kids’ activities.

Each food truck will offer grilled cheese-themed items along with their regular menu. Those in attendance can vote on their favorite grilled cheese items from traditional, meat lovers and freestyle categories.

Armbands will be given to those 21 and older for free beer samples. Craft and domestic beers will be available for purchase.

Location: 1060 Gulf Blvd, Clearwater

This year’s annual Suncoast Jazz Festival begins Friday and lasts through the weekend, featuring live performances from over 80 jazz musicians.

Several top “legends of jazz” will be honored, including Houston Person, John Lamb and Johnny Varro. Performances will take place at The Sheraton Sand Key Resort and the Marriott Suites on Sand Key.

A variety of tickets are available, with six options ranging from $40 (after 6 p.m.) to up to $225 for all three days.

Location: Water Street, Tampa

The inaugural Water Street Season Spectacular is Friday from 6-9 p.m., transforming the entire neighborhood from Water Street to the waterfront at Sparkman Wharf.

Friday’s festivities include a holiday-themed silent disco, photos with Santa and other festive photo-ops, live music, hot chocolate bars, the 30-foot tree lightning at Sparkman Wharf and more.

Seasonal cocktails and bites will be on sale, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation as part of its Bolts Giving Campaign, benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries.

Sparkman Wharf will continue celebrating the holidays with upcoming events throughout the month of December.

Location: 615 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

The first Sunshine City Smokeout will be held at the St. Pete Pier on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. at Spa Beach Park.

Local, regional and national BBQ teams will be cooking during the festival and those in attendance can vote for the best food items from pulled pork to ribs to sausages and sauces.

Live bands will be performing country music and southern rock.

Tickets are available online and are $10 for early bird general admission.

Location: 1120 Gramercy Lane D-200, Tampa

Midtown Commons Italian restaurant Oronzo is hosting “La Vita Italiana” on Sunday and Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will go head-to-head with the restaurant’s founder in an Italian burrito rolling contest. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil will emcee the event.

Locals can attend the event from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the Midtown Tampa lawn and taste menu samples and meet Vita Vea. There will also be a raffle for a $100 Oronzo gift card.

Location: 501 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

The 25th annual Florida CraftArt Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday in St. Pete, just outside the Florida CraftArt Gallery.

There will be 100 of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from 12 states as well as live artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music.

Those starting their holiday shopping can browse ceramics, fiber, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood.

A full list of artists can be found online.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Downtown Tampa Winter Village will open for the holiday season at Curtis Hixon Park on Friday.

The winter village, complete with its outdoor ice rink, will open for its sixth season and will feature a new winter pastime of street curling.

The winter village will once again be filled with activities, shops, festive food and drink options and nightly holiday light shows.

Tickets to ice skate, which include skate rental, must be purchased online in advance .

Shopping and dining options include the Café at Winter Village, which features food from the Icicles Craft Kitchen, Kahwa Coffee, Whatever Pops and specialty drinks.

The Downtown Tampa Winter Village will be open Monday through Friday from 4-11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 4. During school holiday breaks, the village will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.