Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, deputies arrested Ramon Williams in the Mon View Heights housing complex on Tuesday afternoon. Williams had been...
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Approve Street Opening Bonds
(File of the Center Twp. Municipal Complex) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Board of Supervisors met on Monday night and approved the street opening bond permits for Hall Road for $5850, and one for Franklin Avenue for $34,906.67 to Columbia Gas. In other business the Lakeview Farms...
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident
No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
beavercountyradio.com
Christina Good Officially Sworn In As Beaver Falls Police Officer At City Council Meeting
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The city’s mayor, Kenya Johns, opened up the November 22 council meeting with those remarks, and in a matter of minutes she would be correct. Nearly a month after receiving the unanimous approval of city council to be hired, Christina Good was officially sworn in...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Commissioners Work Session For Wednesday Cancelled
(File Photo of Commissioners taken by Matt Drzik) (Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver County Commissioners announced this morning that the Commissioners Work Session scheduled for Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been cancelled. The next work session meeting will be on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Public Meeting Room.
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
butlerradio.com
1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
wtae.com
Beaver County rape suspect arrested in Florida
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — A Beaver County man was arrested Monday in Florida with multiple active felony warrants. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office in Walton County, Florida, said that Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, is facing multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.
3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenage students at Aliquippa are charged because police said they attacked another student during school. The fight was caught on camera. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, who said she thinks there’s a fighting problem at the school. Three teenage...
Man facing charges after attempted armed robbery at Lawrence County Dollar General
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police say Richard Peluso attempted to rob a busy store in New Castle in the middle of the day. Only Channel 11 was there to question him before he was taken to jail. ”Why did you try to rob the Dollar General?” said reporter Jillian...
Man found dead in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in October identified; was reportedly shot
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found dead on a secluded road in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in late October has been identified. Department of Public Works crews made the awful discovery of a man’s body in Garfield while doing work on Aisbett Way on Oct. 26. Homicide...
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers. Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail. Westmoreland County detectives...
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
wtae.com
Two people scammed into withdrawing money in Bethel Park; police issue warning
Bethel Park police are issuing a warning after they say two people were scammed into withdrawing money from their bank. Police said the victims received a message claiming to be from Microsoft Support and directed them to call a phone number due to detecting a fraudulent transaction from a hacker.
wtae.com
Fight on video inside West Mifflin Area High School under investigation
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two teenagers were captured on video fighting inside West Mifflin Area High School while the building was closed and the incident and circumstances are under investigation by the school district. At the school board meeting on Nov. 17, citizens were asking questions about whether it...
Man accused of homicide in Penn Hills gas station shooting extradited from Georgia
Michael Wade, the man accused of shooting and killing Dante Jones at a Penn Hills gas station in September, is in the Allegheny County Jail after being extradited from Georgia. Wade, who was arrested earlier this month, is charged with homicide in the death of 34-year old Jones. Penn Hills...
beavercountyradio.com
Fire Crews Called To Koppel Fire Sunday Morning
(Photo of apartment building in Koppel that caught on Fire early Sunday morning. Photo and Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Koppel, Beaver County, Pa.) Fire Crews from Koppel and the surrounding area were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment building located at Mount Street and 3rd Avenue in Koppel early Sunday morning.
wtae.com
Wilkinsburg schools superintendent accused of retaliating against teachers, administrators
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Action News Investigates has obtained a report that says the superintendent of the Wilkinsburg School District retaliated against teachers and administrators who were witnesses in an investigation involving the superintendent. The school board hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations of retaliation. Watch the...
Comments / 1