Beaver County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Supervisors Approve Street Opening Bonds

(File of the Center Twp. Municipal Complex) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Board of Supervisors met on Monday night and approved the street opening bond permits for Hall Road for $5850, and one for Franklin Avenue for $34,906.67 to Columbia Gas. In other business the Lakeview Farms...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Commissioners Work Session For Wednesday Cancelled

(File Photo of Commissioners taken by Matt Drzik) (Beaver, Pa.) The Beaver County Commissioners announced this morning that the Commissioners Work Session scheduled for Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been cancelled. The next work session meeting will be on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Public Meeting Room.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

1st Responders Busy Monday Afternoon

Emergency responders were busy assisting at two different incidents Monday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a crash on Perry Highway (Route 19) in Muddy Creek Township. Crews from Portersville found a vehicle on its side with a female bleeding from an unknown injury.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County rape suspect arrested in Florida

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — A Beaver County man was arrested Monday in Florida with multiple active felony warrants. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office in Walton County, Florida, said that Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, is facing multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft by Deception in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a theft by deception that occurred in Cranberry Township. Troopers from the PSP Franklin station responded to a residence on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for the report of a theft by deception that happened around 5:01 p.m. on November 2, 2022.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Fire Crews Called To Koppel Fire Sunday Morning

(Photo of apartment building in Koppel that caught on Fire early Sunday morning. Photo and Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) (Koppel, Beaver County, Pa.) Fire Crews from Koppel and the surrounding area were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment building located at Mount Street and 3rd Avenue in Koppel early Sunday morning.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

