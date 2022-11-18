Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell asks City Council to unlock Wisner funds for nonprofits offered grants
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the City Council to help unlock the Wisner Trust fund and pay organizations she committed to fund before a Civil District Court judge ordered that all Wisner disbursements must get court approval. It is not clear from Judge Kern Reese’s order in September what Cantrell...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Sybil Haydel Morial celebrates her 90th birthday this week
This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.
NOLA.com
Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.
I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Motwani plans for rooftop penthouse apartments on Frenchmen Street building dead for now
Businessman Kishore “Mike” Motwani’s plans to add rooftop penthouse units to a historically significant building in the Faubourg Marigny is dead for now, after the developer pulled his request for City Council approval of the project amid mounting opposition. The council was originally scheduled to hear the...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Vincent Buffa's namesake business opened in 1939
Buffa’s on Esplanade Avenue is one of my favorite hangouts for live music. Who was Buffa, and what is the place’s history?. Vincent Buffa was raised in the French Quarter and opened his namesake restaurant and lounge at the corner of Burgundy Street and Esplanade Avenue in December 1939.
NOLA.com
Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour
Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
NOLA.com
Pallets with purpose was a good bet for fun in Covington
The Northshore Food Bank’s “Pallets With Purpose” event celebrated with the theme “A Night in Vegas” at the facility in north Covington. Commemorating their gala’s 20th year, guests arrived to spotlights and a giant balloon arch in bright orange and blue. Elegant tables were set among pallets in the food bank warehouse, with white linens and lovely centerpieces incorporating the gaming theme.
NOLA.com
Convention Center food-service workers raise threat of strike ahead of contract talks with Sodexo
Workers employed by Sodexo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans aimed to raise the potential stakes on Monday in their upcoming contract negotiations, saying they were prepared to strike if the food-services contractor doesn't agree to formal talks over higher pay. The New Orleans workers joined...
NOLA.com
Madisonville singer takes the prize
Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
NOLA.com
Letters: Do New Orleans voters need to cut LaToya Cantrell some slack?
In light of all the recent information about Mayor LaToya Cantrell's behavior, and the possibility that she is now part of an ongoing federal probe, I can't help but have flashbacks to the column Will Sutton penned Sept. 9, "Cantrell recall will peter out — unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail."
NOLA.com
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson restores access to jail data after outcry
After a days-long halt, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has restored the New Orleans City Council’s access to data that feeds the council’s criminal justice dashboards. Hutson’s agency restored the flow of the data to the council on Tuesday, after a public complaint from one council member. The...
NOLA.com
Today on 'Dr. Phil': Louisiana woman shares suicide attempt story, how she's reaching out
Many have heard Emma Benoit's story and it's an important one. The Ascension Parish woman uses the national platform of "Dr. Phil" on Tuesday and Wednesday in hopes of reaching even more teens and their families. Benoit wants to help others by sharing what she's learned since a suicide attempt at 16 left her paralyzed.
NOLA.com
Neyow's serves up Creole staples from grandma's kitchen for Bayou Classic and all year
You can't walk into someone's house and demand they share their grandma's Creole recipes with you. However, you can visit restaurants like Neyow's Creole Café, where down-home New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice or cabbage are served with sides like carrot souffle, cornbread dressing and potato salad.
NOLA.com
New Orleans media workers share their favorite drinking spots
New Orleans journalists have long relied on bars. Sometimes these storied establishments serve as the backdrop for a meeting promising a hot scoop; sometimes they’re a place to unwind with colleagues and friends after a long day of hounding sources while simultaneously being hounded by editors. Local bars are...
NOLA.com
Where to eat near the New Orleans airport, from breakfast to gumbo to 24/7 food
Whenever I make an airport run these days, my eyes are peeled for good places to eat. This is a hot topic. Sometimes you want a meal before a trip, or you need to kill time before picking someone up, or perhaps you or your visitors urgently need a meal upon arrival — all the better if it gives local flavor.
NOLA.com
Former UNO student arrested in connection with threat that canceled classes, school says
A former University of New Orleans student has been arrested in connection with what authorities say is threatening behavior that led them to cancel Monday's classes. Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was in custody as of Monday morning, according to a statement from UNO. The campus was closed Monday, and classes...
NOLA.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
NOLA.com
Efforts to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell shift to TV ads, mailers as pace of petition signing slows
Organizers of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are preparing to launch TV ads and send out mailers to registered voters in New Orleans, a week after their most recent progress update suggested a slowdown in signature gathering. In an email sent Monday, recall organizers said that...
NOLA.com
Some Belle Chasse residents without water after pipe breaks
A handful of Belle Chasse residents north of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway were without running water Tuesday evening after a broken pipe interrupted service between West W Street and the Louisiana 23 bridge. Officials warned residents to boil tap water before drinking it once the water is fixed and service...
