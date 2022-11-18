This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.

