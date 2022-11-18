ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Sybil Haydel Morial celebrates her 90th birthday this week

This week we celebrate the 90th birthday of Sybil Haydel Morial, former First Lady of New Orleans and a longtime educator, community activist and civil rights leader. Born Nov. 26, 1932, in Gert Town and raised in the 7th Ward, Morial’s father C.C. Haydel was a physician and surgeon, while her mother Eudora Haydel had been a teacher. Morial and her three siblings grew up somewhat privileged in Black Creole society, but as African-Americans in the Jim Crow era also faced the pain of segregation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: CRT would pollute Tammany schools. The board was right to oppose it.

I had to comment on the letter in the opinion section Nov. 15 titled "Tammany shouldn’t hide country’s racist past." The author wrote that politics caused the St. Tammany public school board “to ban the teaching of critical race theory, it should be embarrassed, and it was done through the lens of ignorance about America’s past.” The writer is a history teacher from New Orleans.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Step off in Covington with the History and Holly Home Tour

Christ Episcopal Church will soon be decorated for the holidays, just as it might have been when it was serving English immigrants who had settled in British West Florida. A historic marker at the church says it is the oldest public building being used in Covington. Before this was St....
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Pallets with purpose was a good bet for fun in Covington

The Northshore Food Bank’s “Pallets With Purpose” event celebrated with the theme “A Night in Vegas” at the facility in north Covington. Commemorating their gala’s 20th year, guests arrived to spotlights and a giant balloon arch in bright orange and blue. Elegant tables were set among pallets in the food bank warehouse, with white linens and lovely centerpieces incorporating the gaming theme.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville singer takes the prize

Madisonville resident Aubrey Smith, a student at Mandeville High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, placed first in her division at the annual National Association of Teachers of Singing Southern Regional Competition held recently at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The competition was open to high school and college students from Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Middle and high school students interested in learning more about the NOCCA application and audition process should visit www.nocca.com. NOCCA is an agency of the state.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Do New Orleans voters need to cut LaToya Cantrell some slack?

In light of all the recent information about Mayor LaToya Cantrell's behavior, and the possibility that she is now part of an ongoing federal probe, I can't help but have flashbacks to the column Will Sutton penned Sept. 9, "Cantrell recall will peter out — unless we want to see another Black woman mayor fail."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans media workers share their favorite drinking spots

New Orleans journalists have long relied on bars. Sometimes these storied establishments serve as the backdrop for a meeting promising a hot scoop; sometimes they’re a place to unwind with colleagues and friends after a long day of hounding sources while simultaneously being hounded by editors. Local bars are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Some Belle Chasse residents without water after pipe breaks

A handful of Belle Chasse residents north of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway were without running water Tuesday evening after a broken pipe interrupted service between West W Street and the Louisiana 23 bridge. Officials warned residents to boil tap water before drinking it once the water is fixed and service...
BELLE CHASSE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy