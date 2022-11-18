Read full article on original website
Vikings Fans Become Colts Fans at Noon
The Minnesota Vikings play the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 pm CST on Sunday, but fans of the team will have wandering eyes beforehand. Minnesota’s new primary foe, at least until the end of the 2022 season, is the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise’s usual nemeses, the Green Bay Packers (4-7) and Chicago Bears (3-7), no longer pose a threat to the Vikings 2022 standing, but the Eagles certainly do.
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
The Vikings Were Thoroughly Humbled. Now What?
You might’ve tricked yourself that big-game hangovers were a thing of the past for the Minnesota Vikings. You — and everyone else — were wrong. The Vikings were comprehensively embarrassed in Week 11 by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3, a franchise that’s won four straight times at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nothing good came from the game for the Vikings, who were riding an unforeseen seven-game win streak.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
The Vikings Are the Worst 8-2 Team in NFL History, by the Numbers.
Cover your eyes because it isn’t pretty. As a result of the loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings are the worst 8-2 team in NFL history, by the numbers. Minnesota lost to Dallas in Week 11 by a score of 40-3, the team’s second-worst home loss since inception.
Former Vikings LB Won’t Get His Revenge Game in Week 11
Luckily for Minnesota, despite some scary names on the injury report early in the week, there are no real surprises on Sunday on the inactives. Here is the full list of Vikings inactives for Week 11:. OLB Luiji Vilain. IOL Chris Reed. OT Vederian Lowe. DL Esezi Otomewo. DL Dalvin...
Vikings quickly turning gaze towards Patriots on Thanksgiving night
How exactly do you react to a 40-3 loss at home in the national game of the week? “It’s embarrassing” many Vikings players told us Sunday after the game and Monday as they met the media for their weekly press conferences. There’s not a whole lot to...
No Silver Linings for the Vikings on Sunday, The Stats Just Make it Worse…
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 40-3 on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It wasn’t close, it felt even worse in person and it was a GIGANTIC wake up call for the Minnesota Vikings and all of their fans along the way. It might...
PurplePTSD: Darrisaw Out, 2 Others In, Week 11 Misery
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Christian Darrisaw will miss Week 12 due to a concussion,...
Vikings Week 13 Opponent May Bench Starting QB
The Minnesota Vikings can’t quite look ahead to Week 13 as the franchise must first deal with the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. But after Thanksgiving, when Minnesota hosts the New York Jets, that AFC opponent’s offensive leadership may look a bit different. The Jets lost a heartbreaker...
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PurplePTSD: Jared Allen HOF Update, Playoff Picture, Schedule Flex?
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Former Vikings defensive end will get another honest-to-goodness crack at...
Did the Vikings Just Play the Craziest 2-Week Swing in History?
A week ago, the Minnesota Vikings were riding high following an improbable victory against the Buffalo Bills. Despite being sizable road underdogs, they emerged victorious when Josh Allen fumbled a routine snap. Then, a week later, they got embarrassed at home in a noteworthy loss. What happened?. There has been...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cowboys
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 8-2 atop the NFC North after a beatdown at...
VT Breakdown: Vikings get manhandled by the Boys—What Now?
The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off a thrilling win in the “best game of the season” laid such a big egg on Sunday it can easily be considered the worst game of the season—for Minnesota fans, for sure. Starting with the first pass play of the game for the Purple, Micah Parsons chased down quarterback Kirk Cousins, creating a strip sack and fumble recovery that immediately erased any advantage the typically fast-starting Vikings had by taking the opening kickoff. The Cowboys turned that turnover into a quick three points and never looked back.
A Day Late and a Dollar Short: Dallas Happened
Load the Box is the brainchild of Jordan Hawthorn, Cincinnati native and Minnesota Vikings enthusiast. In 2017, Jordan needed to channel his love and deep knowledge of his favorite team into something that could be shared with Vikings fans around the world. Load the Box has waded through the thick...
Vikings Fans Head to the Mattresses after Loss to DAL
The Minnesota Vikings weren’t destined to finish 16-1, and a 40-3 home defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys sent some fans to the mattresses. Minnesota was brutalized by Dallas, unable to accomplish anything easily and subsequently suffering the second-worst home loss in franchise history per score margin.
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 12
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 12, with a home contest at the New...
Vikings Depth Chart, Week 12 vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings are three-point favorites at home this weekend versus the New England Patriots. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to five losses in six games by the Green Bay Packers. New England is 6-4 after beating the New York Jets in Week 11, needing a win to keep pace in the ultra-competitive AFC East.
