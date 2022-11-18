ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Become Colts Fans at Noon

The Minnesota Vikings play the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 pm CST on Sunday, but fans of the team will have wandering eyes beforehand. Minnesota’s new primary foe, at least until the end of the 2022 season, is the Philadelphia Eagles. The franchise’s usual nemeses, the Green Bay Packers (4-7) and Chicago Bears (3-7), no longer pose a threat to the Vikings 2022 standing, but the Eagles certainly do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad

Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Were Thoroughly Humbled. Now What?

You might’ve tricked yourself that big-game hangovers were a thing of the past for the Minnesota Vikings. You — and everyone else — were wrong. The Vikings were comprehensively embarrassed in Week 11 by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3, a franchise that’s won four straight times at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nothing good came from the game for the Vikings, who were riding an unforeseen seven-game win streak.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Week 13 Opponent May Bench Starting QB

The Minnesota Vikings can’t quite look ahead to Week 13 as the franchise must first deal with the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. But after Thanksgiving, when Minnesota hosts the New York Jets, that AFC opponent’s offensive leadership may look a bit different. The Jets lost a heartbreaker...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss

Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold

The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cowboys

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 8-2 atop the NFC North after a beatdown at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VT Breakdown: Vikings get manhandled by the Boys—What Now?

The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off a thrilling win in the “best game of the season” laid such a big egg on Sunday it can easily be considered the worst game of the season—for Minnesota fans, for sure. Starting with the first pass play of the game for the Purple, Micah Parsons chased down quarterback Kirk Cousins, creating a strip sack and fumble recovery that immediately erased any advantage the typically fast-starting Vikings had by taking the opening kickoff. The Cowboys turned that turnover into a quick three points and never looked back.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

A Day Late and a Dollar Short: Dallas Happened

Load the Box is the brainchild of Jordan Hawthorn, Cincinnati native and Minnesota Vikings enthusiast. In 2017, Jordan needed to channel his love and deep knowledge of his favorite team into something that could be shared with Vikings fans around the world. Load the Box has waded through the thick...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Head to the Mattresses after Loss to DAL

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t destined to finish 16-1, and a 40-3 home defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys sent some fans to the mattresses. Minnesota was brutalized by Dallas, unable to accomplish anything easily and subsequently suffering the second-worst home loss in franchise history per score margin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 12

Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 12, with a home contest at the New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart, Week 12 vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings are three-point favorites at home this weekend versus the New England Patriots. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to five losses in six games by the Green Bay Packers. New England is 6-4 after beating the New York Jets in Week 11, needing a win to keep pace in the ultra-competitive AFC East.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy