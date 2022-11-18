Read full article on original website
Wichita State defeats Grand Canyon in Hall of Fame Classic
Wichita State opened play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City with a 55-43 win over Grand Canyon Monday. Craig Porter Jr and Xavier Bell led the Shockers in scoring with 14 points each. Jaykwan Walton added 10 points. Wichita State improves to 3-1 for the season. They...
Saturday wreck in Chase County sends Missouri woman to Newman Regional Health for treatment
A Missouri woman was brought to Newman Regional Health for treatment after a wreck in Chase County on Saturday. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says the wreck was reported at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Road V just after 5 pm. Early indications are a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Leonard Graham was eastbound on US Highway 50 and was slowing to turn onto to Road V. Graham’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kala Seevers of Odessa, Missouri, who was also eastbound.
