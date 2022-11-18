Read full article on original website
Workers protest, beaten at virus-hit Chinese iPhone factory
BEIJING (AP) — Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections. Videos that said they were...
UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom. Scottish...
