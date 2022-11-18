ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit

Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
BUFFALO, NY
Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

