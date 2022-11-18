Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin
ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit
Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview
PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
Community Cares: Arizona company gives away building supplies to those in need
Stardust Building Supplies is a nonprofit based in the Phoenix area that stops usable building materials from going to the landfill. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Wayne County lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One Wayne County woman thought she was getting a scam call when she picked up the phone in October. Instead, it was $100,000 waiting. The Michigan Lottery said the exchange happened after the lottery player had bought tickets for the Diamond Riches Second Chance game where only one player wins the top prize of $100,000.
Why jellyfish show up on shore during a storm – and why most fish don’t
Hurricanes and other coastal storms often warn of floods, rip currents and… jellyfish. Though a seemingly odd part of a storm experience, large numbers of jellyfish are a common sight being washed up on beaches or floating near the coastline when offshore storms blow in. Most other sea creatures...
Orlando FreeFall death: Florida leaders announce $250K fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida leaders are seeking new fines and changes following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in March. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried was joined by State Senator Geraldine Thompson during a news conference in Tallahassee on...
