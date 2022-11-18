Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Amazon Black Friday deals that are 50% off or more
Black Friday week is here, and brands are slashing prices left and right while advertising the doorbuster deals you can take advantage of the day after the Thanksgiving holiday. Amazon announced they will be doing their Black Friday sale similar to how they’ve operated Prime Day. It’ll be a two-day...
WJCL
The best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon is seeing an incredible deal for Black Friday
The best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon is seeing an incredible deal for Cyber Week (also known as Black Friday week). Black Friday deals are happening all over right now. Amazon is holding early Black Friday deals and have announced they will be doing a 48-hour Black Friday sale spanning from the beginning of Thanksgiving through the end of the day on Black Friday.
WJCL
Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying
We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
Comments / 0