SFGate
Samantha Morton to Be Awarded BIFA’s Richard Harris for Contribution to British Film
Samantha Morton has been recognized for her contribution to British film by being awarded the Richard Harris Award at the British Independent Film Award (BIFA). She will be handed the award next month on Dec. 4. More from Variety. Samantha Morton to Return as Alpha in 'Tales of the Walking...
Caitlin Stasey and Lou Taylor Pucci Join Ryan Kwanten in ‘Devil Inside’
“Smile” star Caitlin Stasey and Lou Taylor Pucci have joined the cast of Jonathan auf Der Heide’s upcoming horror-thriller film “Devil Inside.” They join the previously announced Ryan Kwanten. Pitched as an elevated genre film in the vein of “28 Days Later” and “It Comes at...
