Dierks Bentley Calls On Billy Strings, Charlie Worsham, & A Few Bluegrass Legends For Apocalyptic Jam, “High Note”

Cuttin’ that GRASS.

I’ve always said that Dierks Bentley’s Up On The Ridge is one of the best projects of his career. A full-blown bluegrass record featuring Punch Brothers, Del McCoury, and Chris Thile, as well as Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Kris Kristofferson, it introduced us to Dierks’ love of bluegrass.

A love that he makes sure to remind us of every once in a while with who he books for his Seven Peaks Festival and the recently released Live From Telluride EP.

And now, he’s back with another bluegrass jam, a cut from his upcoming album featuring the great Billy Strings and Charlie Worsham, as well as bluegrass legends Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, and Bryan Sutton on guitar.

According to Dierks, he was blown away the first time he heard Billy Strings:

“Bryan Sutton first tipped me off to Billy Strings about seven years ago mentioning that the future of bluegrass was in good hands. I was totally blown away the first time I saw him.

I’ve cut songs like these since my first record, and I knew I wanted to have him on this one, I’m such a huge fan. It was a lot of fun to have him, Jerry, Sam and Bryan all passing licks around – having them all on this record means a lot to me personally.”

Titled “High Note,” the new “apocalyptic stoner bluegrass rock song,” as Charlie would describe it, was written by Charlie Worsham himself, along with Jim Beavers, and will be featured on Dierks’ 10th studio album, due out early next year.

In the music video, Dierks, Billy, Charlie and the crew walk into a what’s left of The Station Inn after what appears to be some kind of nuclear event, and just jam out with a big ol’ bag of “Willie’s best.”

Good stuff.