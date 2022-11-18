ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

SFGate

Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for new speaker term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have nominated Speaker Cameron Sexton to serve a third term in the chamber’s top leadership position. A news release from the House Republican Caucus says leadership elections took place Tuesday at Paris State Landing Park. Republican House members also voted to...
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SFGate

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
UTAH STATE
SFGate

Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
INGLEWOOD, CA
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes. California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions...
CALIFORNIA STATE

