SFGate
Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for new speaker term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have nominated Speaker Cameron Sexton to serve a third term in the chamber’s top leadership position. A news release from the House Republican Caucus says leadership elections took place Tuesday at Paris State Landing Park. Republican House members also voted to...
SFGate
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor. The delay came as Maricopa,...
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
SFGate
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets
A public hearing on the proposal proved contentious.
SFGate
Prosecutors: Man ran 2 drug labs that made fentanyl pills
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of running two illegal drug labs that used high-speed pill presses to create bulk amounts of tablets containing fentanyl and methamphetamine that were sold on the dark web, federal authorities said Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named...
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes. California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions...
