ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Postponed Amid Massive Snowstorm

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FT5dB_0jFiihnG00

The impending weather has now affected a second local football game.

The massive snowstorm set to slam Buffalo this week has now affected a second local football game.

Saturday’s Mid-American Conference game between Buffalo and Akron has been postponed, the schools announced Friday . MAC leadership will discuss the possibility of playing the game on Sunday, “should weather and travel conditions permit,” the conference said in a statement .

Forecasts show that the city of Buffalo could possibly receive three-to-six feet of snow over the weekend. The impending weather already led the Bills to move Sunday’s game against the Browns to Ford Field in Detroit.

Buffalo (5–5) is looking to stop a two-game skid and needs just one more win to become bowl-eligible. The Bulls will have a good chance to pick up their sixth victory this season against the 1–9 Zips, who haven’t won since their season-opener on Sept. 1.

Time will tell when the two MAC teams can take the field once the blizzard clears.

More CFB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
CANTON, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy