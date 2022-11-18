Buffalo vs. Akron Game Postponed Amid Massive Snowstorm

The impending weather has now affected a second local football game.

Saturday’s Mid-American Conference game between Buffalo and Akron has been postponed, the schools announced Friday . MAC leadership will discuss the possibility of playing the game on Sunday, “should weather and travel conditions permit,” the conference said in a statement .

Forecasts show that the city of Buffalo could possibly receive three-to-six feet of snow over the weekend. The impending weather already led the Bills to move Sunday’s game against the Browns to Ford Field in Detroit.

Buffalo (5–5) is looking to stop a two-game skid and needs just one more win to become bowl-eligible. The Bulls will have a good chance to pick up their sixth victory this season against the 1–9 Zips, who haven’t won since their season-opener on Sept. 1.

Time will tell when the two MAC teams can take the field once the blizzard clears.

