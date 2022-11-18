Titans OC Downing Arrested for DUI After Win Over Packers

He was released on bond two hours later.

Following the Titans ’ win over the Packers on Thursday night, Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding in Williamson County in Tennessee, as first reported by Terry Downing of Titan Insider and later confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . Downing was processed at just past 4:30 a.m. ET, and he posted bond two hours later.

Williamson County sits just south of Nashville in Tennessee, where the Titans are located. The team’s game Thursday night finished just after 11 p.m. ET, and the flight from Green Bay to Nashville is about three and a half hours.

The 42-year-old Downing is in his second season as the Titans’ offensive coordinator, after spending almost his entire career as an assistant in the NFL. Since 2017, he has coached for seven different teams, primarily as either offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

After playing last night, the Titans have a few days off this week before returning to practice for next week’s game vs. the Bengals.

