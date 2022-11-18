Alamo Drafthouse Names Ken Brendemihl as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Ken Brendemihl has been appointed as chief operating officer at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the specialty theater chain that popularized the dine-in cinematic experience.

In his new role, Brendemihl will oversee the team expansion and infrastructure needed to achieve the company’s goal of doubling Alamo Drafthouse’s theatrical footprint across the country in the coming years. He will also support the 4,000 employees across the 38 locations already in operation.

“Ken brings years of experience fueled by a love of inspiring leaders to deliver unparalleled experiences,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor said. “I am excited to work with and learn from Ken as he leads our theater teams and culture to new heights and paves the path to accelerated growth.”

Prior to joining Alamo Drafthouse, Brendemihl held leadership roles at Texas Roadhouse, California Pizza Kitchen, Bricktown Brewery and On the Border. Most recently, he served as senior VP at Velvet Taco, a contemporary Mexican restaurant.

“The Alamo Drafthouse’s core values ‘Do the right thing’, ‘Foster Community’, ‘Boldly Go’ and ‘Give a Sh*t’ resonate seamlessly with my leadership style,” Brendemihl said. “I am excited about continuing to build culture within this iconic brand while scaling for growth.”

Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It’s been a quarter of a century since Tim and Karrie League opened a one-screen theater in downtown Austin on May 24, 1997. Since then, the company has expanded to 36 locations (and counting) across the country, providing cinephiles with a phone-free and snack-filled moviegoing experience. To compliment screenings, Alamo Drafthouse boasts full-service menus with burgers, pizza, buffalo cauliflower, craft beer and cocktails at all of its venues.