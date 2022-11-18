Will Arnett Hosts Live World Cup Show ‘Back of the Net’ on Amazon’s Amp Radio App

Will Arnett , actor, podcaster and soccer superfan (sorry, football ), is getting behind the mic to host “Back of the Net: 2022 World Cup ,” a live commentary and recap show, exclusively on Amazon’s Amp free radio app .

Amp will premiere the show live from Qatar, which is hosting the quadrennial soccer tourney, on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. PT. Arnett will be joined by guest host Samantha Mewis, a star on the U.S. Women’s National Team that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, along with other guests to be announced.

“I’ve loved football (that’s soccer for you heathens) since I was a young kid, and I can’t wait to celebrate the world’s biggest tournament,” Arnett said in a statement.

Amp promises Arnett’s “Back of the Net” will serve up “hilarious, outside-the-box commentary, recaps, picks and predictions, plus assists from celebrity guests, friends and body-painted fans.” Following the live show on Amp, “Back of the Net” will be available as an Amazon Music exclusive podcast produced by Wondery.

Arnett’s acting credits include “BoJack Horseman,” “Arrested Development” and the Lego movies. He also co-hosts popular podcast “SmartLess” alongside Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. In addition, Arnett is among the hosts for Amp’s Formula 1-related series “Fast & Loose,” which also features Mika Häkkinen, Michelle Beadle, The Kid Mero, Katie Osborne and Jimmy Broadbent.

Amp also is streaming live soccer shows including “Men in Blazers,” “Touchline Fracas” and “Moneyline Monaco.” The full schedule for “Back of the Net” and other World Cup programming is available on the Amp at this link .

Amazon launched Amp in the spring of 2022, with a mission to “reinvent radio” by allowing anyone to DJ their own live radio shows for free using their phones. The Amp app is available for iOS devices and the service can play of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices.

Programming on Amp spans music, entertainment, sports and more. Featured shows include Nicki Minaj’s “Queen Radio,” Joe Budden’s “Conversation Lovers Only,” “Halsey: For the Record” and “The Zach Sang Show.”