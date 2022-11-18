Read full article on original website
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
Cheesman will challenge Cox in Ward 7 race for Galesburg City Council
GALESBURG — A new candidate has entered the race for a seat on Galesburg City Council. Steve Cheesman, a 64-year-old retired teacher and coach from Education District 205, announced on Wednesday that he has filed with the Galesburg Election Commission and will run to represent Ward 7 on Galesburg City Council.
Galesburg public hearing on new community center location fails on tie vote
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council arrived at a tie vote and therefore rejected a resolution Monday night that would have created a public hearing for “citizen feedback” on the location of a new community center. Council members Bradley Hix, Wayne Dennis and Larry Cox voted in favor...
Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
Galesburg's sports teams roundup: Girls basketball goes 3-1; boys start tonight
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School girls' basketball team's all-time win total stands at 998 after a 3-1 week opening the season last week. The Silver Streaks could reach the prestigious 1,000 victory mark for the program this week since they have three games scheduled starting with their Western Big Six Conference opener at Moline on Tuesday night.
Galesburg boys team opens basketball season with win over Canton
GALESBURG — With a flash of energy that saw the Streaks hitting 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) in the first half, the Galesburg High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 58-50 over Canton in Thiel Gym on Monday. Senior Easton Steck's 9 first-quarter points led...
ROWVA/Williamsfield's Graham Wight makes all-state team; schools first since 1999
ONEIDA — One of ROWVA/Williamsfield's key players who led the football program's resurgence into a playoff team has earned all-state honors. Graham Wight, a 6-3, 230-pound offensive-defensive lineman for the Cougars, was selected a first-team member of the Class 1A All-State team announced by the Illinois Football Coaches Association last week.
