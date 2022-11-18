ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

aledotimesrecord.com

Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg

The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Cheesman will challenge Cox in Ward 7 race for Galesburg City Council

GALESBURG — A new candidate has entered the race for a seat on Galesburg City Council. Steve Cheesman, a 64-year-old retired teacher and coach from Education District 205, announced on Wednesday that he has filed with the Galesburg Election Commission and will run to represent Ward 7 on Galesburg City Council.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Police report burglary from southwestern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,500 worth of electronics and shoes were reported stolen in a residential burglary in southwestern Galesburg Monday night. Police were called to the home in the 700 block of South Academy Street at 10:49 p.m. The victim told officers that he was gone from about 9...
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg's sports teams roundup: Girls basketball goes 3-1; boys start tonight

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School girls' basketball team's all-time win total stands at 998 after a 3-1 week opening the season last week. The Silver Streaks could reach the prestigious 1,000 victory mark for the program this week since they have three games scheduled starting with their Western Big Six Conference opener at Moline on Tuesday night.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg boys team opens basketball season with win over Canton

GALESBURG — With a flash of energy that saw the Streaks hitting 15 of 20 shots (75 percent) in the first half, the Galesburg High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 58-50 over Canton in Thiel Gym on Monday. Senior Easton Steck's 9 first-quarter points led...
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

ROWVA/Williamsfield's Graham Wight makes all-state team; schools first since 1999

ONEIDA — One of ROWVA/Williamsfield's key players who led the football program's resurgence into a playoff team has earned all-state honors. Graham Wight, a 6-3, 230-pound offensive-defensive lineman for the Cougars, was selected a first-team member of the Class 1A All-State team announced by the Illinois Football Coaches Association last week.
WILLIAMSFIELD, IL

