Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Viola (Carroll) Cole, 98

NATICK – Viola T. (Carroll) Cole, 98 of Natick passed away on November 15, 2022. Daughter of the late John & Ellen Carroll, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Cole, sister of the late Mary Carter of West Yarmouth, and John (Jay) Carroll of Milford. Viola leaves behind her son James Cole of Holliston, her daughter Judy Goss and her husband Darin of Natick, two wonderful and loving grandchildren Brendon Goss and Kristin Goss of Natick.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joan Alice Garbarino, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joan M. (Crawford) Taves

NATICK – Joan M. (Crawford) Taves of Natick passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on November 18, 2022. Born in Medford, she was the daughter of the late William L. Crawford and Agnes A. Bradley. Joan was the beloved wife of Emerson Taves, of whom she was married to for...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard A. Goldman, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Laura A. (Conlon) Head

FRAMINGHAM – Laura A. (Conlon) Head passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday November 18, 2022. Laura was born in Framingham and is the daughter of the late Joseph P Conlon and Constance G. (Mears) Conlon of Framingham. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Head, sons Travis Conlon, Lucas Conlon and his fiancé Alexandria Krause all of Sterling, her brother Michael P. Conlon of Venice FL, late sister Karen E. (Conlon) Petro, sister Sharon F. (Conlon) Higgins and husband Walter C. Higgins of Millville, brother Timothy D. Conlon and wife Kelly A. Conlon of Rochester NY, sister Linda C (Conlon) Bates and husband William Bates of Summerville SC, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael J. DeCoff, 61

FRAMINGHAM – – Michael J. DeCoff, 61, father, grandfather, brother, son, and lifelong resident of Framingham passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday November 11, 2022. Michael is survived by his mother, Jean (Frazer) DeCoff of Framingham, his wife of 23 years, Emily (Baliza) DeCoff of Framingham, two sons, Brandon and Kody DeCoff, daughter, Allison Decoff, grandson, Jaxson, sister, Donna DeCoff, two brothers, Henry DeCoff Jr and Patrick DeCoff, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Michael was predeceased by his father Henry DeCoff who died in 1988.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, Korean War Veteran, Attorney, & Morse Institute Library Trustee

NATICK – A true believer in the town of Natick, MA, both in its future and its history, Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Marion Martin Goodman and the devoted father and stepfather of Wendy (Goodman) Fluke, Donna Goodman, Peter Goodman and his wife Sara, Warren Prim and his wife Sheila, and Bryan Prim and his wife Marjorie. He was an important part of the lives of his thirteen grandchildren: Melanie, Rochelle, Jared, Michael, Eric, Marissa, Alexandra, Stephanie, Samantha, James, Amber, Kelsey and Peter as well as his six great-grandchildren. Elliot cooked pizzas and lobsters for his grandchildren while he teased them with his wonderful sense of humor.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Elm Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Five people were transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, after an early morning crash on Elm Street. The crash happened at 8:09 a.m. at 25 Elm Street on Saturday, November 19. It was a 2-car rear-end crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. “Five transported to MetroWest Medical...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Apartment Complex Sells For $24 Million

FRAMINGHAM – A 6-story multi-family apartment building on Route 9 East has been sold for $24 million. Located at 640 Worcester Road, the Georgetown building has 72 units. New York-based Eagle Rock Properties purchased the property from Air Granada, LLC. The City of Framingham has assessed the apartment building...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Win Division 1 State Title

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School varsity cheer squad won the Division 1 state title this weekend. Captains this season are Alyssa Brandolini, Ava Heitman, and Kaylani Santana. Other squad members are Julia Ottaviani, Kyra Busenburg, Ana Chaves, Camille Cordeiro, Natalia Gutierrez, Lily Mark, Amani Rivera, Lunah Semprum, Keira...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: $600 Bike Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bicycle theft that happened on November 17. Framingham Police were called to 59 Fountain Street at 10:03 a.m. for a report of a stolen bicycle. “A dark green Trek brand bicycle was taken,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The bike’s value...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

