FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s ‘pitch practice’ time for Cleveland Chain Reaction finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a lesson in ‘perfecting a business pitch’ before it has to be presented to investors. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is with some of the finalists from season five of Cleveland Chain Reaction as these local entrepreneurs get advice from the pros before the big day.
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Khadijjah Alim
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Khadijjah Alim has been missing since October 18. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Ohio went from low levels of influenza to high levels in just the past three weeks. A baby died from the flu in Cleveland just last week, according to Dr. Shelly Senders, President & CEO of Senders Pediatrics.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland Metroparks is stuffed with great Thanksgiving holiday activities
There are lots of Thanksgiving holiday activities happening in the Cleveland Metroparks all week long. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about outdoor fun for the entire family including 'drop-by' turkey themed programs at nature centers and specially planned hikes. www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
iheart.com
Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State
CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CONNEAUT, Ohio – The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is buying a 14.5-acre parcel in Ashtabula County that features stunning waterfalls and a stream noted for its biodiversity. Over the years, the museum has acquired several dozen natural areas across northern Ohio with the primary purpose of protecting them...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny's 'gone to the birds' this holiday season at Lake Metroparks
Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton was showing off his bird calls at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland. Kenny previews the Lake Metroparks Candy Land family fun event and explains why things have 'gone to the birds'. http://goto.lakemetroparks.com/candyland.
Black bear spotted wandering around Ashtabula County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room
PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital cancels surgeries, diverts EMS
"We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community," reads a statement.
