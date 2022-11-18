ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s ‘pitch practice’ time for Cleveland Chain Reaction finalists

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a lesson in ‘perfecting a business pitch’ before it has to be presented to investors. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is with some of the finalists from season five of Cleveland Chain Reaction as these local entrepreneurs get advice from the pros before the big day.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Khadijjah Alim

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Khadijjah Alim has been missing since October 18. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Ohio went from low levels of influenza to high levels in just the past three weeks. A baby died from the flu in Cleveland just last week, according to Dr. Shelly Senders, President & CEO of Senders Pediatrics.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Metroparks is stuffed with great Thanksgiving holiday activities

There are lots of Thanksgiving holiday activities happening in the Cleveland Metroparks all week long. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about outdoor fun for the entire family including 'drop-by' turkey themed programs at nature centers and specially planned hikes. www.clevelandmetroparks.com/
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State

CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
ERIE, PA
Cleveland.com

Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room

PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
PARMA, OH

Community Policy